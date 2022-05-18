Ottawa, Marseilles make a deal for swimming pool use

The cities of Ottawa and Marseilles have reached an agreement to allow Ottawa residents to use the Marseilles City Pool while Riordan Pool is being torn down and reconstructed.

Ottawa will be providing park supervisors on Tuesdays through Fridays starting June 13 through July 29 from 9 a.m. to noon and then from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in exchange for allowing Ottawa residents 14 years and younger that are part of the city’s recreation program free swimming every Monday starting June 13 through July 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The city of Ottawa received a response from its citizens back in January they preferred a new pool rather than closing down Riordan Pool or paying the $1.7 million it would have cost for repairs that might only end up being temporary. Ottawa has $4.5 million budgeted for the new facility that will be paid for by tax revenue from recreational marijuana sales.