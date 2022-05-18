Local Sports Digest: Ottawa’s Darren Hahne wins Oklahoma pro fishing event

Hahne wins Oklahoma fishing event
Pro fisherman Darren Hahne, of Ottawa, won the Major League Fishing Phoenix Bass Fishing League Okie Division event on Lake Eufaula in Oklahoma over the weekend, earning $4,698.
“It’s about time I won here,” Hahne said in a Major League Fishing release about the MLF Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine on Lake Eufaula presented by Flamingo Fish and Marine. “I’ve finished second on Eufaula twice, and I’m just glad to get this one. It’s my home lake, even though I live in Illinois and have been gone for 25 years. I was raised on that lake as a kid.”
Hahne’s five basses weighed in at 16 lbs, 12 oz.
Trip of local schools send IESA State qualifiers
In the Class 8-3A girls 1600-meter run, Sandwich’s Sundara Weber will be competing at the IESA Meet, as will Sandwich’s 7-3A girls 4x100 relay team made up of Teagan Lederman, Dulce Arriola, Delanie Card and Alayla Harris.
The Northlawn boys 4x200 relay team — Kamdyn Darrow, Samuel LeRette, Sharonn Morton and Jermaine McIntyre — has qualified in its event in Class 7-3A.
Shepherd’s Andrew Warwick will also be competing, qualifying in the 8-4A boys long jump.