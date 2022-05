Lori L. Bongartz, La Salle County Clerk, announced Wednesday early voting will not start on May 19 because of objections in the governor’s race in both parties.

The objections will go to court May 18 and May 20 to rule whether candidates stay on or off the ballot. Early voting then will be downstairs at the La Salle County Governmental Complex, 707 E. Etna Road, Ottawa.