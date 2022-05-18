Area Roundup: Ottawa softball romps over Rochelle

At Rochelle, the Ottawa Pirates put up four runs each in the first and second innings and cruised to a 16-2 victory over Rochelle on Tuesday afternoon.
McKenzie Oslanzi (2B, 2 RBI) and Hailey Larsen (HR, 3 RBI) each had three hits, Maura Condon (RBI) and Marlie Orlandi (RBI), had two hits each, and Gianna Leigh hit a home run for the Pirates (19-6).
Oslanzi went the first two innings in the circle, striking out two before yielding to Condon for the final three frames, in which she fanned six, walked one and allowed two earned runs. Together, they gave up only two hits.
Newark 10, Earlville 0 (6 inn.): At the Class 1A Newark Regional, Kodi Rizzo and Kaitlyn Schofield combined for a no-hitter, with Rizzo striking out 12 over five innings and Schofield one in one inning.
Ryan Williams clubbed three hits, one of them a homer, and drove in three runs, while Wohead added two hits and three driven in for the winners.
Schofield also had a homer and a single, and Tegan Kruser and Bre Dixon each chipped in a pair of hits for the Norsemen, who will face the winner of Wednesday’s game between Marquette and Gardner-South Wilmington in the title game at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Brooklyn Guelde (6 IP, 11 H, 2 K, 2 BB) took the loss for the Raiders (11-10).
Serena 17, Grant Park 0 (3 inn.): In the Class 1A Dwight Regional semifinals, Ray ElleBrennan and Alexis Linden each had three hits as the Huskers made quick work of Grant Park.
Winning pitcher Maddie Glade chipped in two hits, as did Katie Baker, Reese Cole, Jenna Setchell and Lauren McNelis for the winners. At 9 a.m. Saturday, Serena will take on the winner of Wednesday’s game between Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell and Dwight.
Richmond Burton 5, Sandwich 2: In the Class 2A Genoa-Kingston Regional semifinals, the Indians led 2-0 in the fourth inning, but R-B put of five in their half to take over against losing pitcher Maggie Knepper (7 IP, 2 K).
Alexis Sexton and Breanna Sexton each backed her with two hits for Sandwich, which finishes the season at 9-15.
Rock Falls 10, Somonauk/HBR/Leland 0 (6 inn.): In the Class 2A Rock Falls Regional semifinals, Bobcats losing pitcher Bre Vancautren was touched for five home runs in the loss.