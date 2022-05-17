Ottawa farmers market vendor sets up her own stand after market’s cancellation

This spring, Lois Thompson found herself with a lot of food but no farmers market to sell it.

The Ottawa Area Chamber of Commerce announced April 25 the Ottawa Farmers Market was cancelled for the season because of a lack of vendors. Seven vendors signed up — five local food vendors and two informational booths.

Jeff Hettrick, executive director of the Ottawa Chamber of Commerce, said in past years the Ottawa market averaged 25 vendors. Last year there were 12 vendors, and by the end of the summer, for a variety of reasons, it was down to eight.

“We already had people who didn’t like when we were low numbers last year,” Hettrick said. “With all the resources we have to put into something like this, we just couldn’t run for five vendors.”

Thompson’s business, Lois’ Kitchen, was one of the seven signed up for this year’s market and was a mainstay at the market, having participated for 16 seasons.

In preparation for this summer’s market, Thompson had planted 800 bulbs of garlic, prepared 40 cases of jams and jellies, ordered the necessary seeds, printed labels and business cards, received the required licenses, as well as several other tasks. She invested $500 to $600.

After participating in the Plainfield farmers market the last three years, she had decided to solely focus on the Ottawa market this year.

“I have a good business that took 16 years to build,” Thompson said. “Outside of myself, we have a great community in Ottawa that is not going to be able to find everything they need.”

Forced to change course, Thompson decided to open her market from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays this summer beginning May 21 at 3698 E. 2653rd Road, Sheridan. Thompson noted although she has a Sheridan address, the home is in Norway, four houses from Route 71. Thompson said the same products will be available — pies, breads, cookies, jams, jellies, pickles, and she hopes to offer produce.

One aspect of the Ottawa market Thompson enjoyed was everything was homemade — no resale.

She’ll also miss the camaraderie among vendors. If a customer asked her for a product she didn’t have, she’d send them to a different vendor she thought could help them and other vendors did the same.

“It was about taking care of customers,” she said. “That’s the biggest shame in everything that happened.”

Thompson said she does not plan to return to the Ottawa market, saying she feels betrayed by the chamber’s decision and its handling of it.

“They should have came to us and talked to vendors that came rain or shine the last 15 years to see if we could help, but that wasn’t the case,” she said.

Hettrick said the need for more vendors was publicized prior to the cancellation through media ads and several emails.

In an email sent by the chamber, vendors were asked if a market of five vendors would have interested them; if a different day or time would work better for them and if it would help combat saturation of farmers markets in the area; if there was interest in a bi-weekly or monthly farmers market; and whether vendors were open to moving the market to a different location, but likely still downtown.

“We’re trying to see what we can do. We are going to look for our board of directors to get a committee together to brainstorm other ideas and try to see more information about the farmers market,” Hettrick said. “Hopefully by getting a wider variety of people looking into this we’ll get some different ideas and maybe we can find something that will work for next year.”

Lois’ Kitchen will open her market from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays this season at 3698 E. 2653rd Road, Sheridan. (Four houses from Route 71 in Norway.) She’ll have pies, breads, cookies, jams, jellies, pickles and hopes to offer produce.