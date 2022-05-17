Area Roundup: Red Raiders softball wins regional quarterfinal to earn date with top-seeded Newark

At Earlville, in the quarterfinals of the Class 1A Newark Regional, the host Red Raiders (11-9) assured themselves of an above-.500 season, eliminated Indian Creek and advanced to face top-seeded Newark on Tuesday with a 6-4 victory Monday.
Brooklyn Guelde (7 IP, 8 K) pitched the win for Earlville, supported by strong days at the plate from Madyson Olson (two hits, RBI), Elizabeth Browder (two hits, RBI), Hannah Pfaff (double, RBI), Lexie Campbell (double, RBI) and Guelde herself (single, double, RBI).
Sandwich 3, Genoa-Kingston 2: At Genoa, in the quarterfinals of the Class 2A Genoa-Kingston Regional, the Indians (9-14) earned a Tuesday semifinal date with Richmond-Burton by topping the Cogs. All the game’s runs were scored in the third inning.
Breanna Sexton (RBI) and Allison Olson (two singles, double) led the Sandwich offense in support of winning pitcher Aubrey Cyr (7 IP, 2 ER, 6 K).
– Read Lenny Eisele’s full report on this game at mywebtimes.com.
El Paso-Gridley 8, Fieldcrest 3: At El Paso, in the quarterfinals of the Class 2A Chillicothe IVC Regional, the Knights saw their season ended at the hands of their archrival.
El Paso-Gridley moved on to face regional top seed Tremont.
Ottawa 16, Rochelle 2 (5 inn.): At Rochelle, the Pirates (19-6, 11-3 Interstate 8) completed the conference sweep.
Hailey Larsen (3 for 3, three RBIs, three runs scored) and Gianna Leigh (three RBIs) both homered for Ottawa, which led 8-0 through two innings and added six runs in the fifth. McKenzie Oslanzi added three hits and two RBIs, with Maura Condon and Marlie Orlandi contributing two hits and an RBI apiece in support of pitchers Oslanzi (2 IP, 0 ER, 2 K) and reliever Condon (3 IP, 0 ER, 6 K).
BASEBALL
Yorkville Christian 7, Leland 0 (forfeit): In the quarterfinals of the Class 1A Somonauk Regional, Yorkville Christian advanced via forfeit, ending Leland’s season.
Dee-Mack 17, Fieldcrest 11: At Wenona, in the quarterfinals of the Class 2A Eureka Regional, Fieldcrest led 8-7 at the end of one inning but eventually fell to their Heart of Illinois Conference foes to finish the season 7-11.
Clayton Shirley (3 IP, 5 ER, 3 K) suffered the pitching loss. Offensive leaders for the Knights included Jordan Heider (single, two doubles, three RBIs, three runs scored) and Shirley (two hits, two RBIs, three runs).
Lexington 5, WFC 3: At Lexington, in the quarterfinals of the 1A Roanoke-Benson Regional, Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell’s season came to an end despite a strong outing from Carl Sass (6 IP, 4 ER, 11 K) in his WFC finale.
Carter Ewing and Ethan Schumm both had RBIs for WFC, which finishes the season 3-18.
Seneca 7, Newark 4: At Seneca, the Fighting Irish held off the Norsemen in an added regional tune-up game that saw 12 pitchers take the mound between the two teams.
Casey Clennon and Matt Cruise each had two hits and an RBI for Seneca. For Newark (20-7), Mitchell Kruser provided two hits, while Zach Carlson had a hit and an RBI.
BOYS TENNIS
Ottawa 3, Mendota 2: At Ottawa’s Henderson-Guenther Tennis Facility, the host Pirates edged their old NCIC rivals with wins coming at No. 1 singles (Adam Gross 6-2, 6-3), No. 2 singles (Sebastian Cabrera 6-2, 6-2) and No. 2 doubles (Logan Goetsch and Alan Sifuentes, 4-6, 6-0, 13-11).
JV BOYS TENNIS
Ottawa 5, Mendota 0: At Ottawa, the host Corsairs finished the season 8-0 with wins coming in singles from Rylan Sala (8-2) and Collin Olszewski (8-0), and in doubles courtesy of Landen Thorsen and Ethan Farr (8-5), Aric Threadgill and Tucker Ditchfield (9-7) and Caden Walter and Landon Sawin (8-3).