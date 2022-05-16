Local Sports Digest: Area’s small-school track and fielders capture 7 IESA State titles

IESA track titles captured by locals
The Illinois Elementary School Association held its Class 1A/2A State Track and Field Meet over this past weekend at EastSide Centre in East Peoria, with seven Times-area entries claiming IESA championships.
In Class 8-2A girls, Fieldcrest’s Macy Gochanour placed third in the 100-meter hurdles (18.01 seconds).
No Times-area qualifiers placed in the top three in Class 8-2A boys.
In Class 8-1A girls, Milton Pope’s Lila Coleman won the 400-meter run (1:00.78), and Serena’s 4x400 relay team of Aubrey Duffy, Madilyn Sterchi, Alexa McNally and Kendall Whiteaker (4:32.67) finished first. Milton Pope’s Taylor Brandt added a third-place finish in the 100 hurdles (17.63 seconds).
The area saw four IESA champions in the Class 8-1A boys division — Earlville’s Isaac Vazquez in both the 800 run (2:14.35) and the 1600 (5:00.71), Ransom-St. Michael’s Riley Stevens in the high jump (5 feet, 7 inches) and the Holy Family 4x100 relay team of Gus Barr, Gino Ferrari, Trajan Rafferty and Griffin May (1:50.85).
No area participants scored top-three finishes in 7-2A.
In Class 7-1A boys, Flanagan’s 4x200 relay team of Liam Kapraun, Kole Donze, Dylan Carls and Chavon Maxom (1:52.82) placed second, while Milton Pope’s Jospeh Pacholski came in third in the 110 hurdles (18.16 seconds).
In Class 7-1A girls, Holy Family’s Aubrey Duttlinger won the long jump (15 feet, 8 3.4 inches). Ransom-St. Michael’s Madisyn Trainor scored two second-place finishes — in the 100-meter (13.67 seconds) and 200-meter (27.69 seconds) sprints.
Free basketball officials camp begins May 23
Ottawa City Recreation and the Illinois Valley Officials Association will conduct a free You Make the Call basketball referee camp beginning this month.
The camp’s classroom portion will run 6 to 8 p.m. May 23, 24 and 25. The on-court training will take place the weeks of June 6 and 13, with hours flexible. Sign-up is online at OttawaRecreation.org.
Streator Youth Baseball highlights
In Streator Youth Baseball play:
Minor League — CMJ beat Luckey 10-2, with leaders including Braydon Vickers (5 Ks pitching, three hits) and Christian Jacobs (save). Liam Doty had two hits for Luckey. Gavin’s Lawncare beat Streator Collision 17-7, leaders including Brody Daugherity (three hits), Antonio McStoots (three hits), Marshall Volkman (three hits), Ben Mascote (four RBIs), Bradley Matsko (three runs); and for Collision, Brooks McCloskey (two runs, 4 Ks pitching), Julian Portuguese (two runs) and Connor Keitz (two runs).
Cub League — SAT 3, Vietti Concrete 2 was the final in a thriller that saw Noah Graff pitch the win and add a hit, with additional hits recorded by Jionni Clark, Beau Ondrey, Cutler Zavada (triple) and Logan Fletcher (GWRBI) for SAT and Cameron Tutko (two hits) for Vietti.
Instructional League — A Dieken Farms 10, Feken Trucking 10 tie saw leaders include Zach Weibel (two hits on his birthday) for Feken and Amenia Zepeda (hit, two forceouts) for Dieken.