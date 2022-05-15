The Times Athlete of the Week: Zoe Harris’ favorite sport ‘the one I’m participating in at that time’

After coming through again in the clutch with the game-winning RBI of Ottawa softball’s revenge win over archrival La Salle-Peru, the Pirates’ Zoe Harris won a narrow, nine-vote victory over Streator boys track and field’s Aneefy Ford for the honor of being The Times Athlete of the Week.
Also on the ballot were a pair of Newark student-athletes — baseball’s Joe Martin and girls track and field’s Megan Williams.
Next week’s ballot will be online Sunday, with voting going through midday Wednesday. The link can be found on The Times Sports Facebook page or on Twitter at @jtpedelty.
Here is a Q&A with this week’s winner:
Do you have any nicknames?
Zo, Zos, or Z.
Your game-winning RBI against L-P wasn’t the first time you’ve come through in the clutch this season. What goes through your mind when you come up to bat in pressure situations?
My competitiveness and focus really kick in. I tell myself I’m going to get a hit.
As an accomplished multi-sport athlete, what do you think you’ve gained by playing different sports season-to-season instead of concentrating on just one?
Switching sports every season keeps me excited for what’s to come. My favorite sport is always the one I’m participating in at that time.
What is your game-day routine?
After we get out of school, I’m either riding shotgun in a van, next to [teammate Mc]Kenz[ie Oslanzi] on the Pirate bus, or heading over to our field. Pregame, we listen to music to give us energy. I usually have one of my teammates braid my hair and am ready to go.
What so far has been your favorite memory made wearing an Ottawa Pirates uniform?
At a golf match this year at Deer Park, I shot my low round ever, which was also the school record. I was in full control of my swing, which is a rarity in the world of golf. I couldn’t have been happier.
Who have been a few of the most influential coaches in your life?
Although I have been blessed with some great coaches at Ottawa High School, my dad has been the most influential coach in my life. My dad knows my capabilities and pushes me to reach them. He also got me hooked on the lifelong pursuit that is the sport of golf. I am grateful for all the coaches who have helped me along the way.
What’s your favorite subject in school?
Biology.
Ottawa’s famous for having some pretty solid pizza. What’s your favorite?
Bianchi’s, pepperoni, onion and green pepper with some hot sauce on the side.
With the season winding down, what goals do you have for yourself and for your team down the stretch?
I want to keep contributing to the team and being a leader. I’ve been a part of two Sweet 16 seasons. This year, my goal is to make it to the Elite Eight for Coach [Adam] Lewis.
Do you have any college plans? If so, do they involve sports?
In the fall, I’m attending the University of Iowa and was directly admitted into the nursing program. I am not playing at the collegiate level, but will play recreationally.