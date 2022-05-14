Post office carriers in Streator, Ottawa collecting nonperishables for Stamp Out Hunger

After missing the last two years because of the pandemic, the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is returning starting this Saturday.

Collections occur yearly on the second Saturday in May because spring is usually crunch time for food pantries as students get out of school, where food is often provided.

“We look forward to the day when no one in the country worries about feeding themselves or their families, but until then, letter carriers will lend a hand to bring food to their tables,” said NALC President Fredric Rolando.

NALC has also partnered with The National Rural Carriers Association to assist in the drive.

Streator letter carriers will be collecting nonperishable food and monetary donations payable to the Streatorland Food Pantry during their routes on Saturday. Donations can be let near the mailbox for carriers to pick up. They may need to drive back to pick up the donation after delivering mail if their bag is full, and donations will be dropped off at the Streatorland Food Pantry at 210 N. Wasson St. after finishing their routes. Volunteers at the pantry will also be accepting donations from the community.

Ottawa letter carriers also will be collecting nonperishable food and monetary donations for Community Food Basket of Ottawa.

“Consider donating to this worthy cause as the Food Pantry needs your donation. If you have any questions, call us at the Streator post office at 815-672-2606. You may also drop off your donation at the post office and we will transport it to the Food Pantry. The employees take great pride in this service project and helping the community,” said Kim Donner, Postmaster, Streator Post Office.