Police blotter: May 13, 2022

Gabriel Mora Maya, 33, of rural Utica, was charged with no valid driver’s license and speeding at 2:06 a.m. Sunday at U.S. 6 and East 729th Road, La Salle police said.

Blake A. Lunn, 26, of Dalzell, was charged with DUI and disobeying a traffic control device at 8:45 p.m. Sunday at First and Hennepin streets, La Salle police said.

Amy B. Alteri, 56, of Peru, was charged with driving while suspended at 11:50 a.m. Saturday at Interstate 80 and La Salle Road, La Salle police said.

