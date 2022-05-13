May 13, 2022
The Times
Police blotter: May 13, 2022

By Shaw Local News Network
Gabriel Mora Maya, 33, of rural Utica, was charged with no valid driver’s license and speeding at 2:06 a.m. Sunday at U.S. 6 and East 729th Road, La Salle police said.

Blake A. Lunn, 26, of Dalzell, was charged with DUI and disobeying a traffic control device at 8:45 p.m. Sunday at First and Hennepin streets, La Salle police said.

Amy B. Alteri, 56, of Peru, was charged with driving while suspended at 11:50 a.m. Saturday at Interstate 80 and La Salle Road, La Salle police said.

Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court. If you know of a police matter but do not see it reported, contact us at 815-431-4073 or newsroom@mywebtimes.com.

