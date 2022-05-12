Police blotter: May 12, 2022

Nicholas R. Henderson, 34, of Arlington, was charged with domestic battery at 5:22 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Second Avenue, Mendota police said.

Tyler J. Moore, 24, of Peru, was charged with a city ordinance violation for barking dog at 1:20 p.m. Tuesday at his residence, Peru police said.

Timothy J. Weir, 32, of Ottawa, was charged with driving while revoked, no insurance and suspended registration Tuesday at La Salle and Washington streets, Ottawa police said.

Markita K. Tidwell, 23, of East Chicago, Indiana, was charged with driving while suspended, no insurance and unlawful possession of adult-use cannabis in a vehicle Tuesday at Columbus and Jones streets, Ottawa police said.

