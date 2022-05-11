Local Sports Digest: Area boasts bevy of IESA State Track and Field qualifiers

Area junior highs sending thinclads to IESA State
The Illinois Elementary School Association (IESA) will be holding its Class 1A/2A State Track and Field Meet this coming weekend, May 13 and 14, at EastSide Centre in East Peoria, with competition divided into eight classes based on gender, year in school and school size.
The Class 3A/4A IESA Meet will be held the following weekend, also at EastSide Centre.
Here are the area’s small-school IESA State Meet qualifiers by class (events in parentheses):
Class 7-1A Girls includes: for Earlville — Addison Scherer (shot put), Elizabeth Vazquez (1600); for Woodland — Temperance Uhl (shot put); for Flanagan — Chandler Weber (discus); for Ransom-St. Michael — Caitlin Talty (discus), Madisyn Trainor (long jump, 100 dash, 200 dash); for Mazon-Verona-Kinsman — Aurora Weber (high jump); for Holy Family — Aubrey Duttlinger (long jump, 100 hurdles, 800), 4x100 relay; for Cornell — Abbi Armstrong (long jump); for Grand Ridge — Bella Fisher (100 dash); for Waltham — Delani Duggan (400); and for Wallace — 4x400 relay.
Class 8-1A Girls includes: for MVK — Lexie Buis (shot put); for Milton Pope — Taylor Brandt (discus, 100 hurdles, 200 dash), Lila Coleman (long jump, 100 dash, 400); for Wallace — Finley Gross (high jump), Lillian Clayton (800); for Serena — Kendall Whiteaker (high jump, 100 dash), 4x100 relay, 4x200 relay, 4x400 relay; for Cornell — Kaylee Delheimer (long jump, 100 hurdles); for Deer Park — Ava Weatherford (200 dash); for Earlville — Jessie Miller (400); and for Flanagan — 4x200 relay.
Class 7-1A Boys includes: for Serena — Jared Dormer (high jump, 400); for Flanagan — Chavon Maxon (high jump, 200 dash), 4x200 relay; for Milton Pope — Joseph Pacholski (long jump, 110 hurdles), 4x200 relay; for Waltham — Jett Hill (long jump, 110 hurdles), John Sowers (400), 4x200 relay, 4x400 relay; for Deer Park — Reily Leifheit (200 dash); for Earlville — Jeff Peterson (800); and for Paw Paw — Jack Manzella (1600), 4x100 relay.
Class 8-1A Boys includes: for Holy Family — Griffin May (shot put, 100 dash, 200 dash), Braylin Bond (high jump), Trajan Rafferty (400), 4x100 relay, 4x400 relay; for RSM — Jacob Isermann (shot put), Cody Taylor (discus), Riley Stevens (high jump, long jump); for Cornell — Konnor White (110 hurdles); and for Earlville — Isaac Vazquez (800, 1600).
Class 7-2A Girls includes: for Seneca — Emma Mino (shot put, discus), Delaney Cato (long jump), Graysen Provance (1600).
Class 8-2A Girls includes: for Fieldcrest — Prudence Mangan (shot put, discus), Macy Gochanour (long jump, 100 hurdles, 400); and for Marseilles — Emmalee Crosby (high jump), 4x100 relay.
Class 7-2A Boys includes: for Marseilles — Blayden Cassell (shot put, discus), Alex Schaefer (discus), Jacoby Gooden (high jump, 100 dash, 200 dash), 4x100 relay; for Oglesby Washington — Logan Miller (shot put), 4x100 relay, 4x400 relay; and for Fieldcrest — Ian Ramsey (200 dash).
Class 8-2A Boys includes: for Oglesby Washington — Easton Moriarty (long jump), Griffin Hammers (1600); for Seneca — Matthew Stach (long jump, 100 dash, 400); and for Fieldcrest — Michael Becket (long jump), 4x100 relay.
Free basketball officials camp begins May 23
Ottawa City Recreation and the Illinois Valley Officials Association will conduct a free You Make the Call basketball referee camp beginning this month.
The camp’s classroom portion will run 6 to 8 p.m. May 23, 24 and 25. The on-the-court training will take place the weeks of June 6 and June 13, with hours flexible. Sign-up is online through OttawaRecreation.org.