Police blotter: May 9, 2022

James Cordray, 48, of Flanagan, was arrested 10:22 p.m. Friday on the 600 block of South Illinois Street on a complaint of domestic battery, Streator police said. Cordray was taken to La Salle County Jail.

Sarah T. Joop, 42, of Mendota was charged with driving while revoked at 11:42 a.m. Sunday at Pennsylvania Avenue and Springfield Street, Mendota police said.

Robert W. McElhone, 39, of Sandwich, was charged with driving while suspended at 8:19 p.m. Sunday at Pennsylvania Avenue and Washington Street, Mendota police said.

Michael C. Trowbridge, 29, of Ottawa, was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (disorderly conduct) Friday in the 2700 block of Columbus Street, Ottawa police said.

Nicholas Cechowicz, 43, of Ottawa, was charged with driving while revoked Friday at Dairy Lane and Pike Place, Ottawa police said.

David L. Cross, 29, of Wedron, was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (theft) Saturday in the 100 block of DeLeon Street, Ottawa police said.

Bonnie J. Bartlett, 27, of Ottawa, was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (driving while suspended) Saturday in the 100 block of DeLeon Street, Ottawa police said.

Michael J. Snyder, 24, of Ottawa, was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (DUI) Friday in the 600 block of DeLeon Street, Ottawa police said.

Amber L. Johnson, 43, of Ottawa, was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (battery) Saturday in the 300 block of East Washington Street, Ottawa police said.

Christopher J. Dunne, 34, of Ottawa, was charged with domestic battery and interfering with a report of domestic violence Friday in the 100 block of West Etna Road, Ottawa police said.

Alexis M. Davis, 37, of Ottawa, was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (driving while suspended) Saturday in the 100 block of DeLeon Street, Ottawa police said.

Nicolas J. Reynolds, 24, of rural Ottawa, was charged with criminal damage to property Sunday at 301 W. Lafayette St., Ottawa police said.

