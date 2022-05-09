Ottawa’s McKinley Elementary names Champions of the Charter for March, April 2022

McKinley Elementary School in Ottawa named its Champions of the Charter for March and April.

March honorees are Ainsley H., Finn R., Marieeana G., Hunter G., Dominick A., Max N., Gael G., Brooke B., Karter F., Emma B., Lydia C., Annabelle F., Ethan W., Jackson M., Raelyn M., Bentley G., Luke B. and Xavier S.

April 2022 honorees for the Champions of the Charter program at McKinley Elementary School in Ottawa are Arianna R., Sydney K., Davis H., Andrew G., Leah O., Olivia N., Claire M., Zaylee H., Monte M., Cheyenne W., Maddison J., Liam W., Jamila G., Harley L., LaDanniale R., Amelia R. and Kendall D. Surnames are withheld by the school. (Photo provided by McKinley)

April honorees are Arianna R., Sydney K., Davis H., Andrew G., Leah O., Olivia N., Claire M., Zaylee H., Monte M., Cheyenne W., Maddison J., Liam W., Jamila G., Harley L., LaDanniale R., Amelia R. and Kendall D.

Surnames are withheld by the school.