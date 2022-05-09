May 09, 2022
The Times
Ottawa’s McKinley Elementary names Champions of the Charter for March, April 2022

By Shaw Local News Network

March 2022 honorees for the Champions of the Charter program at McKinley Elementary School in Ottawa are Ainsley H., Finn R., Marieeana G., Hunter G., Dominick A., Max N., Gael G., Brooke B., Karter F., Emma B., Lydia C., Annabelle F., Ethan W., Jackson M., Raelyn M., Bentley G., Luke B. and Xavier S. Surnames are withheld by the school. (Photo provided by McKinley)

McKinley Elementary School in Ottawa named its Champions of the Charter for March and April.

March honorees are Ainsley H., Finn R., Marieeana G., Hunter G., Dominick A., Max N., Gael G., Brooke B., Karter F., Emma B., Lydia C., Annabelle F., Ethan W., Jackson M., Raelyn M., Bentley G., Luke B. and Xavier S.

April 2022 honorees for the Champions of the Charter program at McKinley Elementary School in Ottawa are Arianna R., Sydney K., Davis H., Andrew G., Leah O., Olivia N., Claire M., Zaylee H., Monte M., Cheyenne W., Maddison J., Liam W., Jamila G., Harley L., LaDanniale R., Amelia R. and Kendall D. Surnames are withheld by the school. (Photo provided by McKinley)

April honorees are Arianna R., Sydney K., Davis H., Andrew G., Leah O., Olivia N., Claire M., Zaylee H., Monte M., Cheyenne W., Maddison J., Liam W., Jamila G., Harley L., LaDanniale R., Amelia R. and Kendall D.

Surnames are withheld by the school.

