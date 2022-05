Ottawa’s Lincoln Elementary names April 2022 Champions of the Charter

Lincoln Elementary School in Ottawa honored kindergarten through fourth-grade students as Champions of the Charter for April 2022. Honorees are kindergartners Jasper Taft, Giovanni Goldsmith and Jaxson Wozniak; first-graders Bella Capsel, Tinsley Alexander and Rowan Harsted; second-graders Aiden Malagon, Axel Kelly and Brian Ramirez; third-graders Priscilla Arevalo, Bellamia Page and Paisley Schuh; and fourth-graders Liam Feehan, Nicolas Martinez and Jason Burke. (Photo provided by Lincoln School)