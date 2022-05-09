Local Sports Digest: Michael Hermosillo held hitless in Cubs’ weekend series vs. Dodgers

Hermosillo held hitless vs. Dodgers
Chicago Cubs outfielder Michael Hermosillo made a pair of starts over the weekend in a series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, but was held hitless in four at-bats during the Dodgers’ sweep of the hosts at Wrigley Field.
Heading into Monday night’s 8:40 p.m. first pitch at San Diego, Hermosillo has appeared in 17 games for his boyhood favorite team, accumulating 28 at-bats and an .071 batting average/.364 on-base plus slugging with two RBIs. For his major league career — Angels and Cubs combined — Hermosillo is batting .170 with four home runs and 15 RBIs in 165 at-bats.
Hermosillo — an Ottawa High School graduate and two-time Times Baseball Player of the Year — joined the Cubs organization prior to the 2021 season, this past offseason signing a major-league contract.
Streator Youth Baseball highlights
In Minor League, the score was Gavin’s Lawn Care 8, Luckey’s Distribution 3. Brody Daugherity led Gavin’s at the plate with a home run, Davin Cook and Ben Mascote each scored twice, while Marshall Volkman also had a hit and a run scored. On the bump Antonio McStoots stuck out six. Liam Doty, Patrick Luckey and Joey Studnicki each had a hit and a run scored to pace Luckey.
In Minor League, it was Streator Collision 4, CMJ Tree Service 3. Brooks McCloskey got the pitching win with relief work from Noah Rodriguez, Owen DeMoss and Isaac Brockman. Rodriguez, DeMoss and Kane McCloskey also led them at the plate. CMJ pitchers included Kash Weibel, Zae Moton and Chad Ferguson, with each striking out three. Zerek Sibert had a single and double.
In Instructional League, it was Joe Hazter 10, Dieken Farms 8. Maison McCloskey had a hit and RBI for Joe Hazter. Leo Macias went 2 for 2 with a single, double and RBI for Dieken.
In Cub League, the score was NAPA 1, Elite Luxury 1. Gavino Gallegos had a double and RBI, while Benny Brown tripled.
Also in Cub League, it was NAPA 4, SAT Contruction 3. Benny Brown (RBI) and Gavino Gallegos (RBI) each had a pair of hits, while Mason Vickers knocked in a pair of runs for NAPA.
Ottawa City Rec Softball gearing up
Ottawa City Recreation is forming leagues for summer adult softball, including men’s competitive, men’s recreational, women’s competitive, women’s recreational, men’s senior (40+), co-ed and 16-inch (no gloves). Sign-ups and roster entry should be done online at https://ottawarecreation.org/adult-softball.
Games are scheduled to begin the week of May 23 and run for 10 consecutive weeks, with citywide tournaments to end the season. Rosters must be entered and fees paid by May 18.
There also will be one in-person registration night May 18. Call 815-830-1677 for more information.