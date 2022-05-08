Police blotter: May 8, 2022

Roseann R. Davis, 35, of Streator, was arrested 12:34 a.m. Saturday on the 1100 block of East Main Street on a failure to appear warrant on a charge of larceny, Streator police said. Davis was taken to La Salle County Jail.

Tyler D. Gulley, 26, of Mendota, was arrested Friday on the 600 block of Sixth Street on a La Salle County warrant on a charge of unlawful presence within a school zone as a child sex offender within a school zone, along with a complaint of resisting arrest, Mendota police said. Gulley was taken to La Salle County Jail.

William E. Buck, 78, of Cornell, was cited 6:38 p.m. Friday on the 600 block of East Morrell Street on a complaint of DUI, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and failure to report an accident, Streator police said.

Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court. If you know of a police matter but do not see it reported, contact us at 815-431-4073 or newsroom@mywebtimes.com.







