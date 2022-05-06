Police blotter: May 6, 2022

Edward W. Pickford, 24, homeless, was arrested with presence within a school zone by a child sex offenders at 3:44 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Sixth Street, Mendota police said.

David W. Jaco, 32, of Earlville was charged with driving while suspended at 2:37 a.m. Thursday at 11th and West streets and then, at 4:32 a.m. Thursday, was charged with criminal trespass to a residence in the 1500 block of Grant Court, Peru police said.

James E. Akins, 37, of Peru was charged with endangering the life or health of child at 11 p.m. Wednesday at Fifth and Pulaski streets, Peru police said. Police said Akins was charged after two were children were found outside the residence in which Akins slept.

A 16-year-old Spring Valley woman was charged with domestic battery, criminal damage to property and illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor at 10:16 a.m. Tuesday at a residence in the 2100 block of State Street, Peru police said. While in custody, the woman was charged with resisting or obstructing a peace officer and aggravated battery. She was taken to the La Salle County Detention Home.

Ashli D. Billsland, 34, of La Salle turned herself in on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (driving while suspended) at 7:41 pm Monday at the Peru Police Department, Peru police said.

Nicolaus J. Phillips, 23, of Ottawa was charged with driving while revoked, speeding, obstructing identification, and obstructing a peace officer at 4:23 p.m. Monday at Eighth and Walnut streets, Peru police said.

Kendra A. Lishewski, 43, of Ottawa was charged with retail theft at 3:21 p.m. Monday at Hy-Vee, Peru police said.

A boy was charged with criminal damage to property after being caught spray-painting a business at 6:41 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Main Street, Streator police said.

