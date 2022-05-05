Construction begins on Commercial Street in Marseilles

Nicor Gas has started construction on Commercial Street in Marseilles to install a high-pressure, eight-inch main in anticipation of the future construction on the intersections of Commercial and Main streets.

City Engineer Mike Etscheid said Nicor’s construction should take about two weeks, after which D Construction of Coal City will take over the project.

Commercial Street will be fully repaved and moved about six feet to the north once D Construction’s work begins, although there has been some delays in getting specific equipment for the roadway.

Work on Broadway Street also will begin soon as part of the same project, and the project will only close roads temporarily, as it is expected to be completed in several weeks. A stoplight will be installed to aid with traffic, a first for the city of Marseilles.