May 04, 2022
The Times
Ottawa Township High SchoolStreator High SchoolStarved Rock CountryVideoMarquette AcademyThank YouA&EArchiveElectionCoronavirusMarketingNewsOpinionPhoto GalleriesPremiumPrep SportsSponsoredSports
The Times

Construction begins on Commercial Street in Marseilles

Street will be repaved, moved about 6 feet to the north

By Michael Urbanec

The sidewalk is completely blocked off on Commercial Street in Marseilles now Nicor Gas has begun work on the gas line Wednesday, May 4, 2022. (Michael Urbanec)

Nicor Gas has started construction on Commercial Street in Marseilles to install a high-pressure, eight-inch main in anticipation of the future construction on the intersections of Commercial and Main streets.

City Engineer Mike Etscheid said Nicor’s construction should take about two weeks, after which D Construction of Coal City will take over the project.

Commercial Street will be fully repaved and moved about six feet to the north once D Construction’s work begins, although there has been some delays in getting specific equipment for the roadway.

Work on Broadway Street also will begin soon as part of the same project, and the project will only close roads temporarily, as it is expected to be completed in several weeks. A stoplight will be installed to aid with traffic, a first for the city of Marseilles.

MarseillesMarseilles City Council

Michael Urbanec

Michael Urbanec covers Ottawa and Ottawa City Council for The Times