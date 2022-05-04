Police blotter: May 4, 2022

Nevaeh Z. King, 21, of La Salle, was charged with no valid driver’s license, no insurance and failure to dim headlights at 12:41 a.m. Wednesday at Washington Street and Grant Avenue, La Salle police said.

Cara L. Valdez, 36, of Ottawa, was charged with driving while suspended Tuesday in the 2700 block of Columbus Street, Ottawa police said.

Brian F. Kowalski, 70, homeless, was charged with criminal trespass to state-supported property Tuesday at 900 Paul St., Ottawa police said.

Rayton Glass, 23, of Rockford, was picked up on a Kane County warrant for failure to appear (driving while suspended) at 9:02 p.m. Tuesday at North Park and East Bronson streets, Streator police said.

