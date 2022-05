Jefferson Elementary School in Ottawa named the Champions of the Charter for April 2022. Students receiving the honor include kindergartners Luke N. and Autumn H.; first-graders Alia N., Rileigh J., and Kharlos E.; second-graders Ali M., Clyde W., Nevaeh L., and Leon D.; third-graders Brody P., Madalyn J., and Kenzie T.; and fourth-graders Mia C., Brooklyn H., Jackson R., and Bryant C. Surnames were withheld by the school. (Photo provided)