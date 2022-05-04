Area Roundup: Carolyn Megow wins shot put at HOIC/McLean County Meet

At Mackinaw, in the Heart of Illinois Conference/McLean County Girls Track and Field Meet on Tuesday, Fieldcrest’s Carolyn Megow placed in the top five in three events at Deer Creek-Mackinaw.
Megow won the shot put with a toss of 31 feet, 8 inches, placed second in the 300-meter hurdles in 51.88 seconds and took fifth in the discus with a throw of 80-1 ¾.
JUCO softball
IVCC 10, Sandburg 6; Sandburg 11, IVCC 3: At Oglesby, Illinois Valley Community College split an Arrowhead Conference doubleheader Monday with Carl Sandburg.