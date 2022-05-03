Record-breaking Ottawa skydive commemorated as one of NAA’s most memorable

It took 20 attempts, but 84 skydivers jumped from a Skyvan and four Twin Otters 18,000 feet above Ottawa on July 26, 2019, in a record-breaking jump.

The 84 divers joined together in a vertical, head-up formation, beating the previous record of 72, set in 2016.

The National Aeronautic Association named this jump one the most memorable aviation records of 2019-2021, typically a yearly commemoration that had to be delayed because of the pandemic.

Two female professional skydivers, Amy Chmelecki and Sara Curtis, were recognized by the National Aeronautic Association last week in an event handing out awards. Only 13% of U.S. skydivers identify as female.