Police blotter: May 2, 2022

Ryan P. O’Connor, 19, of Ottawa, was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (driving while suspended) Friday at Columbus Street and Stevenson Road, Ottawa police said.
Joseph McDonald, 24, of Ottawa, was charged with domestic battery, aggravated battery and resisting arrest Saturday in his residence, Ottawa police said.
Robert K. Ahern, 64, of rural Ottawa, was charged with DUI Saturday at East McKinley Road and Shawnee Lane, Ottawa police said.
Savannah K. Rankin, 21, of Ottawa, was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (trespassing) Saturday at 900 Paul St., Ottawa police said.
Logan Petre, 19, of Marseilles, was charged with DUI, unlawful possession of adult-use cannabis in a motor-vehicle and improper lane use Saturday at Clinton and Jefferson streets, Ottawa police said.
Roger Sampson, 64, homeless, was charged with sex offender loitering in a public park Saturday at Fox River Bend Park, Ottawa police said.
Gildardo Cruz Diaz, 34, of Countryside, was charged with DUI, improper lane use, illegal transportation of alcohol, endangering the life/health of a child and no insurance Sunday on Interstate 80, a mile east of Route 23, Ottawa police said.
Howard G. Spicer, 75, of Marseilles, was charged with failure to yield at a crosswalk after striking a cyclist, Joseph R. McDonald of Ottawa, at 8:49 a.m. Friday at Kain and Columbus streets, Ottawa police said. There were no injuries.
Roshell B. Bottoms, 84, of Ottawa, was charged with disobeying a traffic-control device following a two-vehicle crash at 10 a.m. Sunday at Columbus and West Joliet streets, Ottawa police said. Bottom was charged after colliding with a vehicle driven by Lorraine M. Soffe, of Ottawa, police said. There were no injuries.
