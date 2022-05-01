Area Roundup: Seneca girls track and field runners-up at Sages Invitational

At the Monticello Sages Girls Invitational held Saturday, the Seneca Fighting Irish (69 team points) placed second to champion Mt. Zion (86) in a field of 18 teams.
Scoring event victories for Seneca were the 4x800 relay team of Clara Bruno, Evelyn O’Connor, Gracie Steffes and Ashley Alsvig (10:07.88), Faith Deering (41.55 meters in the discus) and Teagan Johnson (3.05 meters in the pole vault).
Adding second-place finishes were Caitlyn O’Boyle (15.82 seconds in the 100-meter hurdles) and the 4x100 relay team of Deering, Taylor Draves, O’Boyle and Emma Smith (51.83 seconds).
Baseball
Earlville-Sullivan set for Dozer: At Dozer Park in Peoria, the Earlville Red Raiders are scheduled to face Sullivan with a 3:40 p.m. first pitch at the home of the Peoria Chiefs.
