La Salle County grand jury returns indictments: April 26, 2022

A La Salle County grand jury convened Tuesday and returned the following indictments: David Entwistle, 32, of Spring Valley (aggravated battery); Juan Santizo Aranda, 28, of Mendota (two counts of unlawful violation of an order of protection); Antonio Patterson, 19, of Streator (domestic battery); Nicholaus Phillips, 23, of Ottawa (unlawful possession of a controlled substance); Hannah Reed, 27, of Streator (two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance); Terrell Morgan, 40, of La Salle (two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance); Marcus Williams, 41, of Streator (two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance; unlawful delivery of a lookalike substance); Todd Kingen, 38, of Streator (unlawful possession of a controlled substance); Jwuan F. Harris, 18, of Ottawa (unlawful possession of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver); Janice Flannery, 63, of Ottawa (unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver); Michael Flannery, 64, of Ottawa (unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver); Kandy Gunier, 43, of Sheridan (unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver); Keith Kazirskis, 39, of Ottawa (two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver); William Wright, 26, of Ottawa (unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver); Eugene Orvis, 45, of Ottawa (attempted aggravated robbery; possession of a stolen motor vehicle).