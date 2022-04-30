Area Roundup: Serena softball scores three in the 8th to top Indian Creek

The Serena softball team scored three runs in the top of the eighth inning in a 6-3, Little Ten Conference victory over host Indian Creek in Shabbona on Friday afternoon.
The Huskers (13-4, 8-0) were led by two-hit games from Katie Baker (double), Jenna Setchell (double, two RBIs) and Maddie Glade (RBI), while Lanee Cole also recorded two RBIs. Glade earned the win in the circle, going all eight innings, allowing eight hits, two earned runs with two walks and 15 strikeouts.
Fisher 13, Fieldcrest 1: At Minonk, the Knights (3-12) were outhit 17-6 by the Bunnies in the Heart of Illinois Conference loss.
Kaya Buchanan posted two singles and a double to lead Fieldcrest, with Keara Barisch adding a run-scoring double. Kylee Cook suffered the loss in the circle.
BASEBALL
Serena 9, Indian Creek 1: At Shabbona, the Huskers’ Carson Baker earned the complete-game victory on just 74 pitches, 52 for strikes, in the LTC win over the Timberwolves.
Baker scattered five hits, allowed an earned run, didn’t walk a batter, fanned nine and also drove in a pair of runs to help Serena improve to 11-8 overall and 8-2 in league play. The Huskers recorded 13 total hits, led by Tanner Faivre going 3 for 4 with an RBI. Beau Raikes (double, RBI), Cole Shannon (two doubles), Hudson Stafford and Hunter Staton (two RBIs) each had two hits, while Leo Brennan smacked a home run.
Fieldcrest 1, Fisher 0: At Wenona, the Knights (5-8) used a combined effort on the mound from starting and winning pitcher Clayton Shirley (5 IP, 3 H, 2 BB, 7 K), Tyler Serna (1 2/3 IP, 1 H, 2 BB, 3 K) and Timmy Luckey (Save, 1/3 IP) in shutting out the Bunnies in the HOIC contest.
Shirley also singled and doubled, while Coltin Perry’s two-out, RBI double in the fourth proved to provide the game’s only run.