Police blotter: April 29, 2022

Leslie R. McCarty, 45, of Dallas, Texas, was charged with DUI at 7:27 p.m. Thursday at Flying J Truck Plaza, La Salle police said.
Nicholas A. Trenholm, 42, of Dixon, was charged with driving while revoked at 10:14 a.m. Thursday at Michigan Avenue and Burlington Street, Mendota police said.
Nakieta A. Urban, 21, of Mendota, was charged with driving while revoked at 4:38 p.m. Thursday at Lakewood Drive and Park Road, Mendota police said.
Emily L. Elwell, 19, of Mendota, turned herself in at the Mendota Police Department for a Lee County warrant for failure to appear (speeding) at 6:36 a.m. Tuesday, Mendota police said.
Timothy J. Przybylski, 31, of Ottawa, was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (failure to notify) Wednesday in the 1400 block of Columbus Street, Ottawa police said.
Marc N. Rowley, 41, of Ottawa, was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (domestic battery) Thursday in his residence, Ottawa police said.
Elaine A. Evans, 24, of Slidell, Louisiana, and Chelsea M. Hernandez, 34, of Houston, Texas, were charged with retail theft at 6 a.m. Wednesday at Walmart, Peru police said.
Joel Pantoja, 21, of Peru, was charged with domestic battery at 12:45 a.m. Wednesday at a residence in the 2400 block of Marquette Road, Peru police said.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court. If you know of a police matter but do not see it reported, contact us at 815-431-4073 or newsroom@mywebtimes.com.