Ottawa moves to reject bids on sewer separation project

The Ottawa City Council moved to reject bids on its sewer separation project Friday afternoon after bids came in between $400,000 and $500,000 more than its estimate.

Commissioner Tom Ganiere said it might be wise to wait until things settle down when it comes to equipment prices.

“Every piece of equipment, the mains and the pipes, everything is way over the estimate,” said City Clerk Shelly Munks.

Commissioner James Less said higher prices on equipment and materials has become the norm across the board, and even with increasing estimates everything still seems to be more expensive.

The council also approved the purchase of 10 new sirens for police cars, which will come out out of the DUI fund and minor amendments to the municipal code regarding certificates of appropriateness.

Mayor Dan Aussem said this will not effect the ongoing request from La Salle County to place a generator outside of the downtown courthouse, and the amendments are just to put the city’s code in line with the state code.