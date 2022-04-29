Area Roundup: Cam Figgins, Serena baseball top Indian Creek in LTC matchup

The Serena baseball team led 3-1 before breaking the game open with five runs in the fifth in a 9-1, Little Ten Conference win over the Timberwolves in Shabbona on Thursday afternoon.
Starting and winning pitcher Cam Figgins went the opening six innings, allowing just two hits, no earned runs, two walks while striking out 10 for the Huskers (10-8, 7-2). Dylan Cartwright closed the game out, recording a strikeout in a scoreless seventh.
At the plate, Tanner Faivre collected three hits and stole five bases, while Todd Smith (RBI), Cole Shannon and Hudson Stafford (two RBIs) each had two hits. Carson Baker also doubled, while Cartwright knocked in three runs.
Plano 8, Ottawa 1: At Plano, the Pirates were no-hit by the Reapers, which scored all of their runs in the opening three innings, to fall to 12-6 overall and 6-4 in Interstate Eight Conference play.
Rylan Dorsey drove in Ottawa’s lone run, while Payton Mangold (Loss, 2 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 3 K) and Conner Price (4 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 6 K) combined efforts on the mound.
Morton 14, Streator 5: At Morton, the teams each scored twice in the first, but the hosts plated seven runs over the next two innings to take control over the Bulldogs (11-6).
Brady Grabowski doubled three times with an RBI, Parker Phillis singled and doubled, and Adam Williamson, Nolan Barr and Dane Winterrowd each drove in a run to lead the Bulldogs at the plate. Phillis (Loss, 5 IP, 6 H, 10 ER, 4 BB, 5 K) and Barr (1 IP, 2 H, 3 ER, 0 BB, 2 K) combined efforts on the hill.
Marquette Academy 21, Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell 0 (4 inn.): At Rural Streator, the Crusaders (20-2, 6-1) pounded out 19 hits, including four home runs, in the Tri-County Conference win over the Warriors.
Marquette was led by three hits each from Brady Ewers (double, home run, five RBIs) and Hayden McKenna (double, home run, three RBIs), while Julian Alexander (double, two RBIs), Taylor Waldron (home run, four RBIs), Logan Nelson (home run, two RBIs) and Sam Mitre (RBI) all collected two hits each. Carson Zellers added a double and two RBIs, Gabe Almeda a double, Charlie Mullen a triple, while Nelson (4 IP, 1 H, 2 BB, 9 K) earned the pitching win.
WFC (3-15, 1-6) recorded just a single by Mason Sterling, while Carter Ewing was the losing pitcher.
Seneca 15, Midland 0 (5 inn.): At Rural Varna, the Fighting Irish led 6-0 before scoring eight times in the fourth in rolling to the Tri-County Conference win over the Timberwolves.
Tyler Sulzberger (two doubles, two RBIs) and Casey Clennon (three RBIs) led Seneca (10-5, 7-3) at the plate with three hits each, while Calvin Maierhofer (two RBIs) posted two hits. Winning pitcher Matt Cruise (3 IP, 4 H, 8 K) drove in a pair of runs, with Zack Sulzberger, Aiden Wood, Dalton Degrush and Austin Aldridge also posting RBIs. Paxton Giertz and Jake Gerding pitched an inning of relief with a strikeout in the win.
SOFTBALL
Sandwich 5, Streator 3: At Sandwich, the Indians held off a late rally by the Bulldogs to improve to 7-7 with the win.
Alexis Sexton (RBI) and Lily Geltz (double, two RBIs) each collected two hits, while Breanna Sexton doubled for Sandwich. Starting pitcher Aubrey Cyr (6 IP, 9 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 6 K) earned the victory, with Hailey Hoffman (1 IP) securing the save after working out of a none out, second and third jam — with centerfielder Alexis Sexton throwing out a runner at home plate.
Maci Byers posted a pair of singles and a double for Streator (10-10), with Makenna Ondrey singling twice. Jaelyn Blakemore and Kadence Ondrey recorded RBIs. Starter Leilani Zavada (1 1/3 IP, 2 H, 4 ER, 4 BB, 1 K) suffered the loss, with relief help from Blakemore (4 2/3 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K).
Serena 12, Indian Creek 0 (5 inn.): At Serena, the Huskers scored five times in the first inning to jumpstart the Little Ten Conference triumph over the Timberwolves.
Jenna Setchell (two doubles, two RBIs, 1 IP, 3 K) and Maddie Glade (double, home run, three RBIs, 4 IP, 6 K) each had three hits and also combined on a no-hitter in the circle for the hosts. RayElle Brennan added two hits and three stolen bases, Paisley Twait (RBI) a triple and Lauren McNelis a double and three RBIs.
BOYS TENNIS
Streator 3, Coal City 2: At Coal City, the Bulldogs swept the singles matches and collected a win in doubles to earn the Illinois Central Eight Conference win.
Davey Rashid at No. 1 (6-0, 6-0) and Ryan Beck at No. 2 (6-2, 6-2) were winners in singles, while the No. 1 duo of Cooper Wahl and Quinn Baker secured a 6-2, 6-2 triumph.
GIRLS SOCCER
Wilmington 5, Streator 3: At Wilmington, the Bulldogs dropped the Illinois Central Eight Conference match to the Wildcats.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Marquette Academy competes at Hall: At Spring Valley, the Crusaders scored 57 points and finished fifth of six teams at the event.
Marquette received first-place finishes from Maggie Jewett (1600-meter run, 5 minutes, 59.6 seconds) and Mary Jo Lechtenberg (high jump, 1.37 meters).