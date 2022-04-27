Police blotter: April 27, 2022

Nathaniel B. Overy, 27, of Peru, was charged with battery and criminal damage to property at 5:55 p.m. Monday at a residence in the 800 block of Lafayette Street, La Salle police said.

Eirodel Garcia-Soto, 41, of La Salle, was charged with unlawful dumping (finished wood) at 3:20 p.m. Tuesday at the leaf dropoff on Eagle Drive, La Salle police said.

Julian Guerrero, 46, of La Salle, was charged with domestic battery at 2:50 a.m. Sunday in his residence, La Salle police said.

Kyler S. McFadin, 19, of McNabb, was charged with violation of adult-use cannabis at 9:10 p.m. Friday at 11th and Tonti streets, La Salle police said.

Jose L. Torres, 26, of La Salle, was charged with aggravated battery at 12:08 a.m. Sunday at Rephil’s, 535 First St., La Salle police said.

Justin S. Logue, 32, of Ottawa, was charged with DUI (drugs), driving while revoked and possession of drug paraphernalia Tuesday at 4105 Columbus St., Ottawa police said.

Alicia M. Reeland, 26, of Streator, was charged with driving while suspended at 12:13 a.m. Tuesday on East 15th Road near North 1450th Road in Eagle Township, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said.

