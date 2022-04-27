Baseball: ‘Lackluster’ Marquette tops feisty Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell, 8-2

OTTAWA – One might not know it by looking at the final score, but Marquette’s Aiden Thompson and Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell’s Carl Sass were involved in a bit of a pitchers’ duel Tuesday afternoon at Masinelli Field.
The Crusaders came away with an 8-2 victory in the Tri-County Conference meeting, but that’s because Thompson got a little more support from his teammates than Sass did.
Thompson was solid if not stellar, striking out 11, walking three and surrendering only three hits over his seven-inning, complete-game performance; while Sass allowed four runs – three of them unearned because of three Warriors errors – through his first five innings.
But eventually the Cru bats won out, putting up a four-run sixth inning rally against Sass and reliever Ethan Schumm to finally put some distance between themselves and the visitors.
Despite the win, which set MA’s record at 19-2 overall and 6-1 in the TCC, Marquette coach Todd Hopkins was not pleased with the focus and effort his team is showing on the field right now.
“This was a lackluster performance by every guy on our team today. That’s the bottom line,” Hopkins said. “Give Woodland credit. They came to play today, and their pitcher pitched well … but we have to figure this out or we’re gonna be one-and-done [in the regional] three weeks from now. We’re just trying to get our heads screwed on right and start playing baseball like we know we can instead of going through the motions.
“It’s pretty much everything. The way we play. The way we do everything. The way we put our uniforms on. I don’t like that, and I’ll probably have to talk to them about that tomorrow too. Really lackluster.”
A pair of errors around a stolen base allowed Carson Zellers to score the day’s first run in the home first on a Logan Nelson sacrifice fly. The Warriors (3-14, 1-5) tied it in the top of the third when Tucker Hill walked, moved to second when Carter Ewing’s sac bunt was erred and scored on a single by Dan Miramontes.
Marquette took the lead for good with two unearned runs in their half of that frame, starting with a Julian Alexander single. Two outs later, Sam Mitre’s flyball was misplayed, plating Alexander, and Brady Ewers drove in Mitre with a double to left.
WFC got within 3-2 in the fifth on a Ewing single and an RBI double by William Weber, but after that Thompson set down seven of eight Warriors, three by strikeout.
“This was a heck of a day pitching by Thompson,” WFC coach Dan Essman said. “That’s one thing we’re struggling with right now, waiting back on the curveballs and taking them to right field. We practice and practice, and sometimes it just doesn’t go our way, but he was tough today.”
The Cru gave Thompson some padding in the fifth inning on a double by Zellers and a sac fly by Mitre before the four-run outburst in the sixth. Gabe Almeda doubled, Charlie Mullen got an infield single and Zellers drove in a run with an infield hit.
Nelson drew a walk from Schumm, and Zellers scored on a double steal before Mitre sent the final run across with a single.
“Carl actually pitched a really good game today too,” Essman said. “You expect the defense to help him out, but we had a few errors at the beginning and more errors at the end, and those hurt us. I think if we don’t have those errors, we’re right there in the game with them.
“On Saturday we were right there with a 14-1 team from Brown County, losing 4-1, and today we hung with the top team in the conference. … I’m proud of the kids. We’re getting better, and we’ve come a long way since Day 1.”