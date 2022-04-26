Police blotter: April 26, 2022

Casey Nagle, 37, of Ottawa, was arrested Tuesday on the 400 block of West Norris Drive on a failure to appear warrant on a charge of driving while license suspended, Ottawa police said.
Mariana A. Vega, 27, of La Salle, was cited Tuesday at Boyce Memorial Drive and Marquette Street on complaints of DUI and improper lane usage, Ottawa police said.
Pamela J. Acosta, 55, of Peru, was cited 1:56 p.m. Monday on the 2500 block of Fifth Street on a complaint of dog running at large, Peru police said.
Darius L. Clarke, 29, of Grand Ridge, was cited 12:56 p.m. Saturday at Route 23 near North 17th Road in Bruce Township on a complaint of driving while license suspended, the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said.
Margaret A. Ludwig, 30, of Ottawa, was cited 4:40 p.m. Sunday at Columbus and Canal streets in Ottawa on a complaint of improper use of electronic communications device, the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said.
