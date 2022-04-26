IVCC Jazz Ensemble concert set in Ottawa

The Illinois Valley Community College Jazz Ensemble will be in concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, at Ottawa High School, 211 E. Main St.

Directed by Brandon Czubachowski, the concert features many jazz standards performed by students and community members.

The concert will be combined with Ottawa High School’s Jazz Chorus and Jazz Band. OTHS Vocal Interflow is under the direction of Ali Stachowicz, while the Jazz Band is under the direction of Andrew Jacobi.

This event is free and open to the public.