April 26, 2022
The Times
The Times

IVCC Jazz Ensemble concert set in Ottawa

Concert will be combined with Ottawa High School’s Jazz Chorus and Jazz Band will

By Shaw Local News Network

Ottawa High School (Shaw Media)

The Illinois Valley Community College Jazz Ensemble will be in concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, at Ottawa High School, 211 E. Main St.

Directed by Brandon Czubachowski, the concert features many jazz standards performed by students and community members.

The concert will be combined with Ottawa High School’s Jazz Chorus and Jazz Band. OTHS Vocal Interflow is under the direction of Ali Stachowicz, while the Jazz Band is under the direction of Andrew Jacobi.

This event is free and open to the public.

