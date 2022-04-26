Area Roundup: Serena, Newark softball ride big offensive output to Little Ten triumphs

At Earlville, the visiting Serena Huskers bested the host Red Raiders, 13-8, in a Little Ten Conference shootout led by Lanee Cole’s five-RBI day.
Earlville (6-5, 3-2 Little Ten) saw Elizabeth Browder (single, double, two RBIs), Hailey Kuter (double, two RBIs) and Hannah Pfaff (three singles, three RBIs) lead the attack in support of Paige Marks (7 IP, 8 ER, 1 K).
Serena (10-4, 5-0 LTC) was led by winning pitcher Maddie Glade (7 IP, 3 ER, 12 K), Cole (two singles, home run, five RBIs), Paisley Twait (single, three RBIs), Jenna Setchell (single, double, two RBIs) and RayElle Brennan (double, two singles, three runs scored).
Newark 14, Somonauk/HBR-Leland 4 (5 inn.): At Newark, the host Norsemen (18-2-1, 7-0 Little Ten) received home runs from Kodi Rizzo (two hits, one RBI) and Kaitlyn Schofield (three runs, one RBI), three hits (including two doubles and two RBIs) from Ryan Williams and four RBIs courtesy of Danica Peshia in support of winning pitcher Taylor Kruser (5 IP, 2 ER, 4 K).
Somonauk/HBR/Leland (4-7, 3-6) had Lily Day single and drive home two runs, with Felicity Thornton 2 for 2 with a double. Morgan Potter (4 2/3 IP, 6 ER, 2 K) manned the circle.
Manteno 17, Streator 2 (5 inn.): At the SHS Athletic Fields, host Streator allowed six runs in the third and nine in the fifth inning to fall to 9-8 overall (5-3 Illinois Central Eight).
Jaelyn Blakemore doubled and drove in both Bulldogs runs, also taking the loss (2 2/3 IP, 0 ER, 2 K). Leilani Zavada added two hits.
Ridgeview/Lexington 9, Fieldcrest 8: In Heart of Illinois Conference play, the visiting Knights (3-10) were bested despite Ella Goodrich’s three hits, including a solo home run.
Kaya Buchanan with two singles and a triple as well as 2-for-4, two-RBI days from Kristyn Swartz, Riley Burton and Kylee Cook led Fieldcrest’s support of Cook (6 IP, 7 ER, 7 K).
Kaneland 9, Sandwich 0: At Maple Park, the Indians (6-5) were shut out in Interstate Eight play, managing just one Lily Geltz single in support of losing pitcher Maggie Knepper (3 2/3 IP, 5 ER, 1 K).
WFC 5, Eureka 4: At Eureka, the visiting Warriors (15-4) topped the Hornets in a ballgame tied heading to the seventh inning.
Ella Sibert (double, two singles), Chloee Johnston (two singles, two RBIs) and Jena Easton (double, single, RBI) led the Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell offense in support of pitchers Shae Simons (4 IP, 2 ER, 7 K) and Cheyenne Burns (win, 3 IP, 1 ER, 1 K).
BASEBALL
Marquette 11, Dwight 1 (5 inn.): At Masinelli Field, the host Crusaders were led by the mound work of Taylor Waldron (pitching win, 2 2/3 IP, 0 ER, 8 K) and two hits apiece from Hayden McKenna (two RBIs), Sam Mitre (two RBIs), Logan Nelson (four runs scored) and Julian Alexander (RBI).
McKenna (2 1/3 IP, 0 R, 4 K) also took the bump for Marquette, now 18-2 (5-1 Tri-County Conference).
Fieldcrest 16, Lexington 2 (6 inn.): At Lexington, the Knights (3-8) scored nine runs in the sixth to clinch the win.
Timmy Luckey (5 IP, 1 ER, 7 K) earned the pitching triumph. On offense, leaders were Luckey, Koltin Kearfott and Kade Buchanan with two hits and two RBIs apiece. Clayton Shirley added three singles and an RBI, with Jordan Heider driving in one run and scoring four.
Serena 17, Earlville 2 (4 inn.): At Earlville, the visiting Huskers (8-8 overall, 5-2 Little Ten) saw Tanner Faivre (4 IP, 2 ER, 5 K) pitch the win supported by Cole Shannon’s three-hit, five-RBI performance and Faivre’s own two hits, three RBIs and four runs scored.
Todd Smith and Carson Baker added two RBIs each for Serena.
Ryan Browder and Garett Cook drove home runs for the Red Raiders (2-9, 1-6 LTC) in support of losing pitcher Griffin Cook (2 IP, 2 ER, 3 K), with Bryar Keller going 2 for 2.
Rochelle 7, Sandwich 6: In Interstate 8 play, the Indians were defeated despite a three-RBI game from Hunter Pavia, and a 3-for-3 hitting performance from losing pitcher Andy Golinski (6 IP, 5 ER, 6 K).
BOYS TENNIS
Ottawa 5, Princeton 0: The Pirates swept the action, including singles triumphs from Adam Gross, 6-7(4), 6-3, 10-7, at No. 1; and Sebastian Cabrera, 6-2, 6-1, at No. 2.
Doubles victories were provided by Logan Goetsch, 6-4, 6-4, at No. 1; Noah Gross and Ethan Krafft 6-3, 6-3 at No. 2; and Ethan Cela and Daniel Reinhardt 6-2, 4-6, 10-2 at No. 3.
Rochelle 3, Streator 2: In a matchup of former conference rivals, the Bulldogs fell in all three doubles matches but swept singles play – Ryan Beck winnin, 6-3, 6-4, at No. 2; and Davey Rashid triumphant, 6-1, 6-1, at No. 1.
JV SOFTBALL
Sycamore 9, Ottawa 3: The Corsairs fell despite a pair of hits from Marlee Orlandi.
JV BOYS TENNIS
Ottawa 3, Princeton 2: For the Corsairs (4-0), winners included the doubles teams at No. 1 (Karcin Hagi and Alan Sifuentes, 8-3), No. 2 (Ethan Farr and Landon Thorsen, 8-0) and No, 3 (Trevor Mortenson and Aric Threadgill (8-0).