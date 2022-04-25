Jury selected in Sheridan killings trial

A jury of six women and six men (with two alternate) will decide later this week whether a Sandwich man shot his former in-laws to death and tried to kill his ex-wife.

Jury selection was concluded Monday in the case of Donald Fredres, 38, who faces life in prison if convicted of shooting Gregory and Brenda Barnes, both 62, last spring in their Sheridan home. (Illinois abolished the death penalty in 2011.)

The case is expected to take three days, depending on whether Fredres takes the stand in his own defense.

Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr. excluded numerous jurors who disclosed they’d read and/or heard about the much-publicized case and then said their minds were made up.

The judge also settled a disputed pre-trial issue. While jurors will not see any autopsy photos – prosecutors disclosed they’ll rely on the testimony of pathologist Scott Denton to address the issues of manner and cause of death – they will view a crime scene photo.

Chief Deputy Assistant La Salle County State’s Attorney Greg Sticka said the photo is needed to corroborate the statement Fredres provided police shortly after his apprehension early St. Patrick’s Day 2021.

Prosecutors also need the photo to provide jurors with a few key details, such as the discovery of shell casings near the two bodies as well as a shot that penetrated a wall inside the Barnes’ home, they said.

Ryan admitted the crime scene photo over an objection by defense attorney Ryan Hamer. Hamer argued the photo was prejudicial – “It is gruesome” – and unnecessary given the forthcoming testimony from key witnesses.

Fredres’ fate hinges on the murder charges, but he also faces companion charges for allegedly trying to kill his ex-wife, who sustained minor injuries when Fredres allegedly fired a gun into her front door.

Opening statements are expected to begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Etna Road courthouse in Ottawa.