Area Roundup: Lindsey Kaufmann’s grand slam leads Marquette softball; WFC, Fieldcrest baseball fall at Dozer Park

At Peoria’s Dozer Park, the Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell baseball team took on Brown County at the home of the Peoria Chiefs on Saturday, losing a close 4-1 ballgame to fall to 3-13 on the spring.
Starter Carter Ewing (5 IP, 2 ER, 8 K) and reliever Connor Dodge (1 IP, 0 ER, 0 K) held the Hornets offense down, but WFC managed just one run of support — Carl Sass driven in by Dodge in the top of the fifth inning. Dodge and Sass had the Warriors’ only hits.
Metamora 12, Fieldcrest 1 (6 inn.): Also at Dozer Park on Saturday, the Knights (2-8) received two doubles from Clayton Shirley and an RBI from Timmy Luckey, but couldn’t keep up with the Redbirds.
Shirley (3 1/3 IP, 5 ER, 1 K) was also the pitcher of record for Fieldcrest.
Henry-Sen. 4, Serena 3: In a varsity-JV twin bill at Serena, the host Huskers (5-8) dropped a pair of one-run heartbreakers to the Mallards.
Camden Figgins and Hudson Stafford each had two hits in the opener, while Leo Brennan provided two RBIs. Figgins (4 1/3 IP, 1 ER, 4 K) started and was in line for the win when leaving the mound. Dylan Cartwright (2 2/3 IP, 0 ER, 3 K) suffered the loss in relief due to an error-ridden top of the seventh.
Yorkville 10, Sandwich 0 (5 inn.): At Yorkville, the visiting Indians were shut out by the Foxes despite hits from Austin Marks and Andy Golinski.
Taylor Adams (1 IP, 3 ER, 1 K) suffered the pitching loss.
Softball
Morris 3, Streator 1: At the SHS Athletic Fields, the host Bulldogs (9-7) rallied for their lone run in the bottom of the seventh inning in a loss to their longtime rival.
Jaelyn Blakemore (7 IP, 3 ER, 7 K) handled the pitching duties for Streator, helping her own cause with three singles. Mya Zavada and Makenna Ondrey also provided hits, with Lily Kupec scoring the Bulldogs’ run.
Marquette 15, Plano 0 (3 inn.): At Plano, the visiting Crusaders — now 8-6 this spring — scored five runs in the first inning and twice that amount in the second despite tallying only four hits.
Lindsey Kaufmann hit a grand slam, scored three runs and pitched the win (3 IP, 0 R, 3 K), Maisie Lyons provided a hit and three RBIs, and both Izzy Garkey and Kaylee Killelea notched a hit and run batted in for a Marquette offense that drew 10 bases on balls.
Seneca 13, Fieldcrest 5; Princeton 12, Seneca 2 (6 inn.); Princeton 10, Fieldcrest 6: In a round robin moved to Minonk, the Tigresses scored two wins and the Fighting Irish one.
Against Princeton, Seneca (12-3) received two singles and a triple from Sam Vandevelde along with a single, triple and RBI from Madi Mino in support of losing pitcher Alyssa Zellers.
Seneca leaders versus Fieldcrest included winning pitcher Taya Roe, Zoe Hougas (two triples, two singles, three RBIs, four runs) and Maddy Klicker (two singles, triple, three RBIs). Kristyn Swartz (three singles, RBI) and Keara Barisch (single, two RBIs) led Fieldcrest in support of losing pitcher Kylee Cook (5 IP, 7 ER, 3 K).
The Knights’ loss to Princeton saw Cook (3 IP, 3 ER, 0 K) start in the circle and drive in a run, with Kaya Buchanan providing two hits and Swartz two RBIs for Fieldcrest (3-9).
WFC 4, Prairie Central 1: At the Windy Confines of Woodland, the Warriors (14-4) won the 11th of their last 12 ballgames.
Ella Sibert (single, two doubles) continued to rake for Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell, with Jena Easton tripling and Kayleigh Osterdock driving home two runs. Cheyenne Burns (7 IP, 0 ER, 7 K) won in the circle.
Serena 8, Henry-Sen. 3: At Serena, the host Huskers (9-4) won their sixth straight, scoring thrice in the second and fifth innings to secure the triumph.
Maddie Glade (win, 5 IP, 2 ER, 11 K) and Jenna Setchell (2 IP, 1 ER, 4 K) handled pitching duties for Serena, with run support coming courtesy of Paisley Twait (triple, two RBIs), Lanee Cole (two singles), Katie Baker (double, RBI), RayElle Brennan (two two singles, three runs scored) and Setchell (double, RBI).
Ottawa 4, Herscher 1; Ottawa 13, Herscher 9: At King Field, the host Pirates added a twin bill to the schedule and scored a pair of wins over the Heart of Illinois Conference team to improve to 9-4.
Girls basketball
5 locals named News-Gazette All-State: A trio of local standouts and Times All-Area Team selections were named to the 45th Annual Champaign News-Gazette All-State Team late last week.
The Times 2022 Girls Basketball Player of the Year, Serena’s Katie Baker, was a member of the Special Mention 50 list.
The Honorable Mention 100 included Earlville’s Elizabeth Browder, Marquette’s Josie Eager, Newark’s Kellie Snyder and Fieldcrest’s Ashlyn May.
Boys basketball
Haynes leads locals named News-Gazette All-State: Three Times-area boys basketball players were named to The 90th Annual Champaign News-Gazette All-State Boys Basketball Team.
The Times Boys Basketball Player of the Year, Jack Haynes, was the highest on the list, named Special Mention 50.
The Honorable Mention 100 included Somonauk’s Alex Krejci and Seneca’s Zach Pfeifer.