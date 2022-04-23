April 23, 2022
The Times
Streator High SchoolOttawa Township High SchoolStarved Rock CountryVideoMarquette AcademyThank YouA&EArchiveElectionCoronavirusMarketingNewsOpinionPhoto GalleriesPremiumPrep SportsSponsoredSports
The Times

Area Roundup: Marquette wins pitchers’ duel against Somonauk

Crusaders’ Zellers edges Bobcats’ Brandt in showdown of area powers

By Shaw Local News Network

Carson Zellers

OTTAWA – Marquette’s Carson Zellers and Somonauk’s Noah Brandt locked up in a pitchers’ duel, but a hit by Logan Nelson provided the lone run in a 1-0 Crusaders victory Friday afternoon at Masinelli Field.

The hurlers allowed five and four hits, respectively, in a game likely to have postseason seeding ramifications. The game was decided in the home sixth when Julian Alexander walked, stole second and scored on Nelson’s second hit of the day, a ground single to left field. Zellers fanned nine and walked none for the Crusaders (17-2).

Payton Wyant and Brendan Roberts each slammed a double for the Bobcats (11-3) in the loss. Brandt struck out six and walked two.

Prep SportsPremiumOttawa (Marquette) PrepsSomonauk Preps