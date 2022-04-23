Area Roundup: Marquette wins pitchers’ duel against Somonauk

OTTAWA – Marquette’s Carson Zellers and Somonauk’s Noah Brandt locked up in a pitchers’ duel, but a hit by Logan Nelson provided the lone run in a 1-0 Crusaders victory Friday afternoon at Masinelli Field.
The hurlers allowed five and four hits, respectively, in a game likely to have postseason seeding ramifications. The game was decided in the home sixth when Julian Alexander walked, stole second and scored on Nelson’s second hit of the day, a ground single to left field. Zellers fanned nine and walked none for the Crusaders (17-2).
Payton Wyant and Brendan Roberts each slammed a double for the Bobcats (11-3) in the loss. Brandt struck out six and walked two.