Ottawa approves agreement with retail recruiter Next Site

The Ottawa City Council approved an agreement Tuesday with a company that specializes in marketing the city to retailers to help attract businesses.

Ottawa will work with Next Site.

Commissioner Wayne Eichelkraut said Ottawa previously worked with Buxton, but Next Site ended up being less expensive, costing $15,000 per year instead of the $25,000 per year it was costing before.

“The idea here is if they get a retailer here, they get a percentage, so that’s a different kind of ballgame for us,” Eichelkraut said.

Eichelkraut said the work Next Site does won’t be seen in the immediate future. It may take a few years before the retailers the group potentially recruits come to Ottawa.

“I don’t think we’re really blaming Buxton for the work they did,” Eichelkraut said. “They actually lowered their price for us and a lot of the work they did came during a pandemic. It wasn’t the opportune time for anyone to be doing that kind of thing, but we have a good opportunity with Next Site.”