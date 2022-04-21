First responders, 911 operators aid Marseilles woman in saving her father’s life

The city of Marseilles honored the daughter of a heart attack victim, along with the first responders, police and firemen that responded to a call at 8:30 a.m. March 11.

Kaylee White called 911 and reached Ottawa Central Dispatch that morning when she found her father, Jim, struggling to breathe: She stayed on the phone with dispatch the entire time, following dispatcher Stacey Fuentes’ instructions to the letter.

Marseilles Police Chief Brian Faber said it’s a testament to the training dispatchers go through, and played the recording of the 911 call.

Throughout, Fuentes kept a cool head and provided Kaylee with instructions to perform chest compressions, which she did until Det. Mike Byrd from the Marseilles Police Department arrived on scene.

Byrd applied a defibrillator at 8:56 a.m.

It’s then the EMTs arrived to give aid, effectively saving Jim’s life. The effort was made easier when Deputy Fire Chief Jim Hollenbeck arrived with a plow operator to have the driveway plowed. Marseilles had been covered by a few inches of snow that morning.

“It’s like they were one step ahead on everything,” Faber said. “Knowing that the snowplow was already there, taking care of business, it’s good to know our first responders are always right there.”

Faber said this all took place when the firefighters and police were ready to provide a procession for local wrestlers from Marseilles Elementary traveling to DeKalb for the state wrestling competition.

“We were just discussing that we didn’t want to go too far because you never know when that call is going to come in,” Faber said. “That being said, we started our escort toward Interstate 80 when the call came in from Ottawa Central Dispatch.”

Jim and Kaylee White, along with the rest of their family, members of Ottawa Central Dispatch, members of the Marseilles Police Department, EMTs, and first responders all attended the meeting Wednesday night.