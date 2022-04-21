Area Roundup: Zoe Hougas’ walk-off home run lifts Seneca softball to victory

The Seneca softball team received a two-run, walk-off home run off a 1-2 count from Zoe Hougas in the bottom of the eighth inning to defeat visiting Wilmington, 8-6, on Wednesday afternoon.
The Fighting Irish (10-2) had led 6-3 in the fifth before the Wildcats scored three times in the sixth to tie the game. Maddy Klicker had a pair of doubles and a triple for Seneca, with Madi Mino cracking a pair of solo homers. Taya Roe tossed the complete game in the circle to improve to 6-0 on the season. She allowed six hits, six earned runs, with two walks and four strikeouts.
Seneca is next scheduled to host Marquette on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. in a Tri-County Conference game.
Newark 6, Herscher 6: At Herscher, the Norsemen (15-2-1) scored a run in the top of the seventh to tie the game against the Tigers, with the contest ending in a tie after being called through eight full innings.
Newark leadoff batter Kaitlyn Scholfield blasted a pair of solo home runs and scored four times, with Danica Peshia and Bre Dixon accounting for the other RBIs. The Norsemen used combined efforts from Taylor Kruser (3 2/3 IP, 4 H, 5 ER, 3 BB, 5 K) and Schofield (4 1/3 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 8 K) in the circle.
BASEBALL
Joliet Catholic Academy 5, Marquette Academy 4: At Joliet, the Crusaders trailed by three runs heading to the top of the seventh, then pushed across a pair of runs to get within one, and had the bases loaded with one out, but could get no closer in the loss to the Hilltoppers.
Marquette (15-2) collected just four hits in the game – singles from Logan Nelson (RBI), Sam Mitre (RBI), Hayden McKenna and Carson Zellers (RBI) – with Julian Alexander drawing a trio of walks and driving in a run. Taylor Waldron (Loss, 5 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 5 K) and Zellers (1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K) combined efforts on the mound.
The Crusaders are next scheduled to host Seneca in a Tri-County Conference game at Masinelli Field with a 4:30 p.m. first pitch on Thursday.
Kaneland 7, Ottawa 6: At Maple Park on Tuesday, the Pirates fell just short in the Interstate Eight Conference loss to the Knights.
Payton Knoll led Ottawa (10-3, 4-1) with a pair of hits and four RBIs, with Daniel Bruner, Luke Cushing, Ryan Chamberlain, Aiden Mucci and Branden Aguirre also posting hits. Jack Olson suffered the loss, going 5 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs and striking out eight.
The Pirates are next scheduled to host Kaneland at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday at King Field.
Newark 5, Hinckley-Big Rock 0: At Newark on Tuesday, starting and winning pitcher Joe Martin (6 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 18 K) and Tegan Kruser (2/3 IP, 1 K) combined to toss a no-hitter against the Royals in the Little Ten Conference contest.
Newark (8-5, 5-0) received two-hit games from Cole Reibel (double) and Zach Carlson (two RBIs), with Caden Wheeler adding a two-run single and Lucas Pasakarnis an RBI base hit.
GIRLS SOCCER
Ottawa 2, Plano 0: At Plano, the Pirates improved to 4-2-1 overall and 2-3 in Interstate Eight Conference play with the shutout win over the Reapers.
Herscher 3, Streator 0: At Streator YMCA, the Bulldogs were blanked by the Tigers in the Illinois Central Eight Conference match.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Sterling 59, Rochelle 56, Sandwich 42: At Rochelle on Tuesday, the Indians finished behind the Golden Warriors and Hubs in the triangular.
Sandwich was led by first-place finishes from Dylan Young in both the 110-meter hurdles (17.86 seconds) and 300 hurdles (46.08), and Dayton Beatty in the 1600-meter run (4 minutes, 53.64 seconds).
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Rochelle 66, Sterling 60, Sandwich 26: At Rochelle on Tuesday, the Indians finished behind the Golden Warriors and Hubs in the triangular.
Sandwich received individual first-place finishes from Claire Allen in both the shot put (11.30 meters) and discus (35.22), with Joanna Rivera earning the top spot in the 800 (2:39.37). The 4X400 and 4X800 relay teams of Rivera, Erin Lissman, Alana Stahl, Molly Roberts took first in times of 4:31.92 and 10:41.47 respectively.
JV BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Streator captures Illinois Central Eight Conference meet title: At SHS Athletic Fields on Tuesday, the Bullpups scored 132 points to earn the championship ahead of second place Coal City (93 1/2) and Herscher (92 1/2).
Tyke Legeralde earned Streator’s lone championship, winning the 110-meter hurdles in 19.5 seconds, while also placing second in the 300 hurdles in 45.8. The Bullpups also received individual runner-up marks from Collin Jeffries in the 100- and 200-meter runs in 11.5 and 24.7, Quentin Goforth (400, 56 seconds), Ryan Seaton (3200, 12 minutes, 23.8 seconds), and Zach Schultz (9.93 meters) in the shot put. The 4X200 relay team (Seaton, Hunter McDonald, Schultz and Jefferies, 1:47) and 4X400 relay team (Legeralde, Seaton, Mikey Greer and Chance Robart, 4:24.4) each claimed second-place finishes.
JV GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Streator places 6th in Illinois Central Eight Conference meet: At SHS Athletic Fields on Tuesday, the Bullpups scored 51 1/2 points, with champion Wilmington (84) edging out second-place Manteno (82).
The 4X200 relay team of Cherish Frederick-Jordan, Breanna Perrotta, Brooklyn Stillwell and Mina James posted Streator’s best finish — second place — in a time of 2:09.1, while the foursome also placed third in the 4X100 relay (1:00.7). Frederick-Jordan also claimed third place in the 100 (14.6 seconds), as did Katlynn Monaghan in the 3200-meter run (15:49).