Ottawa chamber director praises updated comprehensive plan

The city of Ottawa’s new comprehensive plan, as approved during Tuesday night’s meeting, received the thumbs up from Ottawa Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jeff Hettrick.

Hettrick said he studied all 128 pages of the document and discussed it with the chamber’s members, and they agree with the insights Teska Associates included in the document.

“The chamber appreciates the thought into the continuation of the trails from Dayton Bluff down to the proposed soccer fields (near Harper’s Farm) and the conservation area near the Illinois River,” Hettrick said. “Preserving open space and the bicycle ramp now is critical to the future interconnected park system that we’ve talked about before and it’s a way to increase public access and enjoyment.”

Hettrick also said the $20-plus million YMCA project, along with new riverfront developments will be a community amenity that will aid recruitment and retention of new labor, and businesses realize they’re competing with communities across the state and country.

“We’ve heard a lot about the social and health aspects of the new YMCA but there is a major business case for supporting this anchor of the new riverfront,” Hettrick said.

Also approved during the meeting is another comprehensive plan-related project: Ottawa signed an agreement to lease an area along Albin Stevens Drive to the Sainte Genevieve Riverboat, LLC, where a paddleboat will be operated. The 149-passenger steamwheeler soon will offer daily tours of the scenic waterway. Operated by the Ottawa Packet Company, tours could start in late May and, weather dependent, through late November or early December.