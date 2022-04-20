Area Roundup: Ottawa softball defeats JCA 5-0 for Adam Lewis’ 100th victory

At Joliet, the Ottawa softball team scored single runs in the first and third innings before adding three in the fifth in a 5-0 triumph over Joliet Catholic on Tuesday.
The win improved the Pirates to 6-4 on the season and also gave head coach Adam Lewis his 100th career victory.
Winning pitcher McKenzie Oslanzi fired the complete-game shutout, allowing only a pair of singles, walking none and striking out 10. She also posted four hits in as many at-bats with an RBI. Ryleigh Stehl had three hits, including a triple, and three runs scored for OHS, while Zoe Harris clubbed a two-run home run, and Hailey Larsen drove in a run.
Serena 12, Somonauk/HBR/Leland 2 (5 inn.): At Serena, the Huskers put up crooked numbers in all but one inning in the Little Ten Conference win.
Katie Baker had three hits, including a triple, and four RBIs for Serena (7-4), while RayElle Brennan (two doubles, RBI) and winning pitcher Maddie Glade (RBI) each posted two hits. Paisley Twait tripled in two runs, Alexis Linder had three RBIs and Lanee Cole an RBI base hit. Glade allowed just two hits, one earned run, four walks and 13 strikeouts in the circle.
Sandwich 15, Plano 2 (5 inn.): At Plano, the Indians scored in every inning, including a seven-run second, in the Interstate 8 Conference win.
Alexis Sexton (RBI) and Breanna Sexton (double, home run, five RBIs) each collected three hits for Sandwich (5-4). Lily Geltz and Aubrey Cyr (double, two RBIs) each had two hits, while Gianna Madrigal (RBI) and Allison Olson (two RBIs) each homered. Margaret Knepper (5 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 5 BB, 7 K) earned the pitching victory.
Earlville 16, IMSA 1 (4 inn.); Earlville 14, IMSA 0 (5 inn.): At Earlville, the Red Raiders swept the Titans in the Little Ten doubleheader to improve to 6-4 overall, 3-1 in league play.
In the opener, winning pitcher Paige Marks had three hits, including a home run, and scored four times, while allowing one hit, one run and three walks with nine strikeouts. Madyson Olson (double, three RBIs) also had three hits, Emily Harness (four runs) and Alexis Olson (home run, four RBIs) two hits each, and Elizabeth Browder a three-run double.
In the second game, Brooklyn Guelde pitched a no-hitter with one walk and 14 strikeouts. Madyson Olson (double, three RBIs) had three hits, with Marks, Browder (double, three RBIs), Alexis Olson (double, two RBIs) and Guelde (double) all recording two hits apiece.
Coal City 6, Streator 5: At Coal City, the visiting Bulldogs (7-6, 3-2 Illinois Central Eight) tied it 5-5 in the top of the fifth but surrendered the winning run in the bottom half.
Jaelyn Blakemore (two RBIs) and Emma Augustine (three hits, two RBIs) both homered for Streator. Leilani Zavada (two hits RBI) and Kadence Ondrey (3 for 3) also led the support of Blakemore (6 IP, 2 ER, 6 K).
BASEBALL
WFC 4, Dwight 1: At rural Streator, the Warriors used solid combined efforts from starter and winning pitcher Carl Sass (6 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 6 BB, 11 K) and reliever Carter Ewing (1 IP, 1 K) in the Tri-County Conference win over the Trojans.
Woodland scored twice in the first and fourth innings. Sass helped himself with a hit and two RBIs, while Tucker Hill and Nick Plesko each drove in a run.
Somonauk 10, Serena 0: At Serena, the Bobcats scored in every inning but the first to earn the LTC win.
Carson Bahrey (RBI) led Somonauk with three hits, with Payton Wyant collecting a pair of singles. Parker Wasson (two RBIs), Broc Slais (RBI) and Coleton Eade (RBI) all doubled. Starter Brendan Roberts (2 IP, 1 H, 2 BB, 4 K), Slais (3 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 4 K) and Eade (2 IP, 0 H, 0 BB, 3 K) combined on the shutout.
Serena (5-6, 4-1) had just singles from Tanner Faivre and Braxton Hart.
Plano 8, Sandwich 4: At Plano, the Indians gave up three runs in the third and four more in the fifth in the loss to the Reapers.
Andy Golinski (two doubles) and Quinn Rome (double) each had two hits for Sandwich, while Hunter Pavia (double) and Hunter Ruman each drove home a pair of runs. Golinski (6 IP, 10 H, 8 ER, 1 BB, 6 K) suffered the pitching loss.
Coal City 12, Streator 0 (5 inn.): At Coal City, the Diamond Dogs (10-4 overall, 6-1 Illinois Central Eight) surrendered an eight-run second inning and were no-hit by Abram Wills on the their way to their first ICE loss.
Parker Phillis (1 2/3 IP, 6 ER, 3 K) was dealt the pitching loss.
BOYS TENNIS
Rochelle 3, Ottawa 2: At Ottawa, the Pirates fell to 1-1 in the I-8 with the loss to the Hubs.
Ottawa victories came from the singles matches of No. 1 Adam Gross (3-6, 6-3, 10-7) and No. 2 Sebastian Cabrera (6-1, 6-0).
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Seneca 1st, Marquette 3rd at Seneca: At Seneca on Tuesday, the host Fighting Irish (93 team points) held off runner-up Newark (74), with Marquette (17) placing fifth of seven schools.
Pacing Seneca with event victories were Taylor Draves (28.50 seconds in the 200-meter dash), Evelyn O’Connor (2:29.70 in the 800), Keeli Pumphrey (52.01 seconds in the 300 hurdles), Faith Deering (41.75 meters in the discus), Teagan Johnson (3.05 meters in the pole vault), the 4x100 relay team of Deering, Draves, Emma Smith and Caitlyn O’Boyle (52.38 seconds), the 4x400 team of Clara Bruno, O’Connor, Ashley Alsvig and Gracie Steffes (4:28.47) and the 4x800 team of Alsvig, Bruno, O’Connor and Steffes (11:00.84).
Winning events for Newark were Kiara Wesseh (13.33 seconds in the 100), Megan Williams (16.26 seconds in the 100 hurdles) and the 4x200 relay team of Peyton Eike, Lindsey Hatteberg, Addison Ness and Brooklyn Hatteberg (1:57.33).
Kaneland 83.5, Ottawa 49, Morris 38.5: At the King Field track, the host Ottawa Pirates placed second of three teams.
Ottawa event triumphs were scored by Ella Damron (29.71 seconds in the 200-meter dash) and Eva Heimsoth (6:12.01 in the 1,600).
Fieldcrest 3rd, Somonauk 4th at L-P: At La Salle-Peru, Fieldcrest (32 team points) placed third and Somonauk (14) fourth of four teams.
Clare Phillips (6:34.31 in the 1,600) and Carol Megow (53.86 seconds in the 300 hurdles) were event winners for Fieldcrest.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Seneca 1st, Newark 2nd at Seneca: At Seneca on Tuesday, the host Fighting Irish (87.5 team points) defeated second-place Lisle (63) and third-place Marquette (34) in a field that included eight teams, including seventh-place Newark (3).
Leading Seneca with first-place finishes were Brady Danek (5 minutes, 1.74 seconds in the 1,600 meters), Given Siegel (16.99 seconds in the 110 hurdles), the 4x200 team of David Bergeson, John Farcus, Nathan Sprinkel and Asher Hamby (1:41.56) and the 4x400 team of Chris Poyner, Danek, Sprinkel and Hamby (3:49.74).
For Marquette, event winners included Nate Kuykendall (12.43 seconds in the 100), the 4x100 relay team of Kuykendall, Alex Graham, Ethan Price and Peter McGrath (49.25 seconds) and the 4x800 team of Charlie McGrath, Easton Kent, Griffin Walker and Jimmy Lawsha (9:59.58).
Kaneland 97, Ottawa 48, Morris 30: At the King Field track, the host Ottawa Pirates were runners-up in a three-team meet.
Scoring victories for the Pirates were Blake Watland (18.24 seconds in the 110-meter hurdles), Michael Mills in the discus (35.67 meters), Marquis Green in the pole vault (2.59 meters), DJ White in the long jump (5.50) and the 4x100 relay team of Ryder Miller, Weston Avercamp, Matt Haerle and White (47.23 seconds).
Fieldcrest 3rd, Somonauk 4th at L-P: At La Salle-Peru, Fieldcrest (30 team points) came in third and Somonauk (22) fourth of five schools.
Wins for Fieldcrest came courtesy of Michael Scott (2:15.53 in the 800 meters) and Kendale Coleman (49.89 seconds in the 300 hurdles).
Somonauk received an event win from Ethan Gabrys (19.13 seconds in the 110 hurdles).
JV BOYS TENNIS
Ottawa 4, Rochelle 1: At Ottawa, the Corsairs improved to 2-0.
Ottawa received a win at No. 1 singles from Rylan Salas (10-4), as well as doubles triumphs from No. 1 Alan Sifuentes/Ethan Farr (10- 6), No. 2 Trevor Mortenson/Aric Threadgill (10-2) and No. 3 Landon Thorsen/Caden Walter (10-2).