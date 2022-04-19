La Salle County seeks election judges

La Salle County has received more than 40 applications to be an election judge with more applications still coming in.

County Clerk Lori Bongartz said the turnout is more than usual at this point, and people still have until May before the first election judge classes begin to submit their applications.

Bongartz said the county typically wants to have between three and four judges per polling place, with more judges in the more heavily populated polling places.

“We’ll never turn anybody away, and there’s a big turnover with each election,” Bongartz said. “Some people are getting older and can’t do it anymore, some people move, or they have different things to do. We’re always looking for more judges.”

Bongartz said it’s the job of an election judge to make the process go smoothly: Judges take voters through the process of getting them to the booths and making sure the ballot goes in the proper location after they vote. Judges open and close the pools, ensure only qualified voters are permitted to vote and maintain order at the polling place, among other duties.

Judges also are trained to help those who need accommodations when requested and ensure all voting locations are handicap accessible.

Classes to become an election judge will take place from May through June, up to the June 28 primary election.

Before each election, judge training schools are conducted. This covers the duties and responsibilities of election judges. An examination which tests reading skills, ability to work with poll lists, ability to add, and knowledge of election laws governing the operation of polling places is given every two years. Judges who have attended the class and completed the test will receive $160 for their duties on Election Day. Election judge pay is reduced for not attending the training class or completing the test.

To be an election judge you must be a citizen of the United States, a registered voter in La Salle County, be able to speak, read and write the English language and not be a candidate for any office in the election, and not be a precinct committeeperson. Each election judge is required to declare their party preference so they can be assigned accordingly.

Anyone who wishes to become an election judge can apply by going to lasallecounty.org or call 815-434-8202 to request the county clerk’s office mail them an application.

Applications also will be available in the newspaper once specimen ballots are posted.

Some important voting dates for June 28 primary:

March 30: First day to accept vote by mail applications.

May 19: First day to mail vote by mail ballots/first day for early voting.

May 31: Last day to register to vote or change address.

June 1: First day for grace period registration/voting.

June 20: Last day to accept applications to vote for military and overseas voters.

June 23: Last day to accept vote by mail application.

June 27: Last day for early voting in the office of the Election Authority.

June 28: Last day for grace period registration/voting.

June 28: Election Day

