April 18, 2022
The Times
Girls soccer: Mendota and Ottawa play to cold and windy draw

Trojans, Pirates have different feelings after playing to 2-all tie at King Field

By Brian Hoxsey
Ottawa's Paris Blankenship (16) deflects the ball away from Mendota's Crystal Garcia (7) on Monday, April 18, 2022, in Ottawa. The teams tied.

Ottawa's Paris Blankenship (16) and Ryley Jett (15) both look to control the ball against Mendota's Crystal Garcia (7) during Monday's match at King Field, April 18, 2022 in Ottawa. (Scott Anderson)

OTTAWA – On a day that unfortunately has been the norm for spring teams weather-wise – bitterly cold and windy – the Ottawa and Mendota girls soccer teams battled to a 2-all tie at King Field on Monday.

The Trojans (1-5-3) grabbed the lead just under two minutes in with the Pirates (3-2-1)scoring twice to hold a one-goal advantage heading into halftime. Then 13 minutes into the second half, Mendota tied the match, and although each team had a couple of good scoring chances, the match ended in a draw.

Both coaches – Mendota’s Nick Myers and Ottawa’s Sean Porter – had different perspectives after the match.

“We’ve been struggling to score goals this season, so it was nice to get a couple today,” Myers said. “I’m very happy with the draw in the sense Ottawa is a really good team, and we came into day’s match shorthanded, missing a number of players because of spring break. We had 14 of our normal 27 on the roster here today and were missing a couple starters. We were also coming off a match against Genoa-Kingston where they scored the game-winner with 13 seconds left.

“Overall, I thought we played really well. We had a couple girls, including freshman forward Crystal Garcia, who really played today like I expect them to as far as being aggressive and attacking. Naitzy Garcia played outstanding for us and made a number of really solid saves.”

Ottawa's Lauren Podman (30) kicks the ball up field as Mendota's Linnea Escatel (8) and Ottawa's Kalie Anderson (14) look on during Monday's match at King Field, April 18, 2022 in Ottawa. (Scott Anderson)

Porter was visibly disappointed after his team held a 24-10 advantage in overall shots, including 20-7 on net.

“We had so many opportunities today and only scored two goals, then we made a couple of mistakes that allowed them two goals, so it’s hard to expect this match ending in a draw,” Porter said. “I feel like not only me as the coach, but the players aren’t happy with the outcome.

“This was a match to get our week started on a positive note, and I don’t feel like we really did that. I felt like we possessed the ball for a majority of the game and had more chances, but just didn’t close it out.”

Mendota took the lead in the 4th minute when a cross from Isabella Tolentino found the foot of Selina Hernandez. She scored from close range past Ottawa keeper Cameron Johnson (five saves).

Ottawa tied the game seven minutes later, as a corner kick from Yesenia Leon was inadvertently deflected in the goal by a Mendota defender. Ottawa then took the lead 17 minutes later when Gabi Krueger stole the ball just inside midfield and dribbled through a handful of Trojans defenders before firing a shot from 15 yards into the back of the net.

Ottawa's Faith Maltby (2) and Mendota's Lexi Serna (6) look to go after the ball on Monday, April 18, 2022 in Ottawa. (Scott Anderson)

“I normally am looking for Morgan [Clements] on plays like that when the defense collapses, but that play was different,” Krueger said. “I had been making my touches a little too hard, but I made a couple good touches in a row to get by defenders and found open space. The keeper had come out a little bit and left an opening for me to shoot low-right, and that’s where I put my shot.”

Mendota scored the equalizer with just over 27 minutes left when Cassie Gonzalez scored on a rebound off a scramble right in front.

Ottawa's Gabi Krueger (18) kicks the ball as Mendota's Emily Stewart (5) blocks it on Monday, April 18, 2022 in Ottawa. (Scott Anderson)

Mendota keeper Naitzy Garcia finished with 18 saves, including a tremendous diving stop that kept the match tied halfway through the first half.

“It was so close to going over the line,” Garcia said with a huge grin. “The shot deflected off someone’s leg and just started rolling toward the goal to my right. At that point I just dove as far as I could and hoped I’d be able to get my hand on it. I think my feet almost touched the back of my head when I hit the ground. I must have looked like a scorpion.

“I was probably as shocked as anyone that I was able to stop the ball from going in.”

Ottawa plays at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Plano in an Interstate Eight Conference match.

Mendota is scheduled to play at 10 a.m. Saturday at Oregon.

I worked for 25 years as a CNC operator and in 2005 answered an ad in The Times for a freelance sports writer position. I became a full-time sports writer/columnist for The Times in February of 2016. I enjoy researching high school athletics history, and in my spare time like to do the same, but also play video games and watch Twitch.