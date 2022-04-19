Area Roundup: Claire Allen, 4x800 relay score wins for Sandwich at Rock Island

At Saturday’s Rock Island ABC Girls Track and Field Invitational, the Sandwich Indians placed ninth out of 13 teams, scoring two first-place finishes – both in the “A” divisions of their events.
Claire Allen won the “A” discus with a throw of 37.33 meters, and the 4x800 “A” relay team of Joanna Rivera, Alana Stehl, Erin Lissman and Molly Roberts won in 10 minutes, 43.63 seconds.
Allen added a second-place throw of 11.05 in the shot put.
Frosh/soph boys tennis
Corsairs 1st at L-P Invite: At the La Salle-Peru Frosh/Soph Invitational, Ottawa scored first place led by first-place finishes from Rylan Salas at No. 1 singles and the duo of Trevor Mortenson and Aric Threadgill at No. 2 doubles.
The No. 1 doubles team of Alan Sifuentes and Ethan Farr added a third-place finish.