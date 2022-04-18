Police blotter: April 18, 2022

Willie Scott, 44, of Montgomery, was charged with driving while revoked at 2:07 a.m. Friday at Route 351 and Gunia Drive, La Salle police said.
Nolan Wolfe, 28, of Utica, was charged with DUI and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident at 1:36 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Third Street, La Salle police said.
William J. Schauer, 38, of Aurora, was charged with criminal trespass to state-supported property at 11:50 a.m. Friday at 1040 Second St., La Salle police said.
Nicholas D. Koehler, 23, of La Salle, was picked up on failure-to-appear warrants from La Salle County (DUI) and Grundy County (traffic) at 10:44 p.m. Thursday at Third and Wright streets, La Salle police said.
Trevon A. McKinnie, 18, of Streator, was charged with improper use of electronic communication device at 1:08 p.m. Saturday on Route 18 near Route 23 in Bruce Township, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said.
Lorena Banuelos Sanchez, 35, of Streator, was charged with improper use of electronic communication device at 1:47 p.m. Saturday on Route 23 at Hickory Street in Bruce Township, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said.
Stacy A. Steinquist, 44, of Streator, was charged with improper use of electronic communication device at 3:36 p.m. Saturday on Route 23 at Etna Road in Ottawa Township, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said.
Tina L. Tanalgo, 59, of Long Point, was charged with improper use of electronic communication device at 2:04 p.m. Saturday at Park and Summer streets in Bruce Township, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said.
Danielle A. Untz, 33, of La Salle, was charged with criminal trespass to a residence and resisting a peace officer at 2:01 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of South 13th Avenue, Mendota police said.
Aaron F. Hamrick, 42, of Mendota, was charged with driving while revoked at 8:55 a.m. Saturday at Wisconsin Avenue and Monroe Street, Mendota police said.
Gary L. Perkins, 67, of Ottawa, was charged with domestic battery Friday in his residence, Ottawa police said.
Kaleb D. Stewart, 27, of Ottawa, was charged with retail theft Friday at 102 W. Etna Road, Ottawa police said.
Renee L. O’Flanagan, 40, of Ottawa, was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (domestic battery) Monday in her residence, Ottawa police said.
Emily N. Rhodes, 26 of La Salle was charged with driving while suspended and no insurance and was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear at 12:28 p.m. Wednesday at Shooting Park Road and Pine Street, Peru police said. At the same time and location, Raven Watson, 28, of Peru was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear, police said.
Grant J. Resetich, 19, of Spring Valley was charged with DUI, DUI with a blood-alcohol content above .08, illegal consumption of alcohol by minor, illegal possession alcohol by minor, driving off roadway/passing on shoulder and failure to report an accident to police authority at 7:07 a.m. Sunday at 31st Street and Carrie Avenue, Peru police said.
David C. Brown, 52, of Burlington, Wisconsin was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, no insurance and leaving the scene of a property damage accident at 11:31 p.m. Saturday at Plank and Ladd roads, Peru police said.
Teresa A. Hash, 44, of Peru was picked up on La Salle and Will county warrants for failure to appear (criminal damage to property and traffic offenses) at 12:48 p.m. Friday in her residence, Peru police said.
Raymond K. Eutis, 38, Peru was charged with a city ordinance violation (illegal dumping) at 4:08 p.m. Thursday at 2428 Fifth St., Peru police said.
Jessica M. Piraino, 47, homeless was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (driving while suspended) at 3:36 p.m. Wednesday at 2830 Fourth St., Peru police said.
Jason Cordray, 48, of rural Streator, turn himself in on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear at 12:53 a.m. Monday, Streator police said.