Overnight snowfall not La Salle County’s latest, but not ordinary

An April 18 early morning snowfall is trying on the nerves for those eagerly awaiting warmer weather, but it’s not the latest measurable snowfall on record.

On May 9, 1923, the station in Ottawa recorded 0.30 inches of snow. The Ottawa station has been keeping records since 1901.

To record a snowfall accumulation this late in the spring is unusual, but not unprecedented. The average last day of measurable snowfall in Ottawa and Marseilles is March 18, Illinois State Climatologist Trent Ford told Shaw Media for a story in 2021. That date only varies one or two days across La Salle County.

In fact, the station in Ottawa recorded 11 inches of snow on April 18, 1926. Exactly a year ago, La Salle County had some snowfall reported.

A wet snow fell early Monday across La Salle County, accumulating in some areas. The good news is no more snow is expected this week. The high temperature is expected to be 45 degrees on Monday, with a low of 32; high temps are predicted to be in the 50s on Tuesday and Wednesday; and the thermometer could climb into the 60s Thursday and 70s Friday.