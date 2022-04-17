The Times Athlete of the Week: Ottawa’s McKenzie Oslanzi enjoys competition, “Pixels” and a good tenderloin

Of 611 votes cast early last week for The Times Athlete of the Week, 321 were cast for Ottawa softball’s junior ace pitcher, McKenzie Oslanzi, on a ballot that also included runner-up Carl Sass (WFC baseball), Gabi Krueger (Ottawa girls soccer) and Christian Benning (Streator baseball).
It’s easy to see why after a week Oslanzi started off with wins over Plano (Oslanzi notching he pitching win with a one-hit shutout, driving in five runs at the plate) and Sycamore (Oslanzi with another pitching win, adding three hits).
Next week’s ballot will be online Sunday, with voting going through midday Wednesday.
Here is a Q&A with this week’s winner:
Do you have any nicknames?
“Kenz” or “Kenzie”
The Ottawa softball program in recent years has had some pretty impressive pitchers. How does it feel to be the next ace of the staff?
It’s really exciting. In the past we’ve always had an ace with a really good No. 2 pitcher behind them. I got to play the role of being No. 2 behind Abby Bukantis my freshman and sophomore year. I’m just really happy that I get to be the ace this year with a really good No. 2 pitcher. I can’t wait to see what Maura [Condon] accomplishes when I graduate.
Who have been a few of the most influential coaches in your life?
I would say [my dad] was the coach who always pushed me to become a better player and teammate when I was little. But I would say my travel coach that I have now has been the most helpful with my recruiting process and being a better leader while on the field. I am grateful for all of the coaches who helped me get to where I am today.
What’s your favorite meal to order when you go out to eat, and from what restaurant?
A tenderloin from the Marseilles Family Diner.
What movie do you think you’ve watched more than any other in your life?
Probably “Pixels”
Bottom of the seventh, the game’s on the line with the bases loaded and two outs in a one-run game. Would you rather be at the plate hitting with your team down a run or in the circle pitching with your team ahead by one run?
I would definitely pick being in the circle. I love when games are close when I’m pitching. It’s competition, and that’s what makes pitching fun.
You’ve committed to play Division I softball for Eastern Illinois University, but have a lot of softball left in an Ottawa Pirates uniform first. What goals do you have for yourself and for the team this spring and the next?
I’ve always had a lot of fun playing for my high school team. My goals would just be to make more memories with them, because that’s what makes it fun for everyone. Also I feel like this year it’s all about being a good teammate. We already have a team full of good people, and we all make the most of it by working together on and off the field. I’m very excited for these next two seasons!