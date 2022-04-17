Area Roundup: Streator baseball splits, Newark softball sweeps Saturday doubleheaders

At Washington on Saturday afternoon, the visiting Streator Diamond Dogs baseball team won the opener of a twin bill 7-6, then dropped the second game 15-0 to move to 10-3 on the season.
The opener saw Streator take the lead with a four-run second inning, score three insurance runs in the top of the seventh and need every one of them. Christian Benning (5 2/3 IP, 1 ER, 7 K) pitched the win, with Adam Williamson (1 1/3 IP, 4 ER, 2 K) notching the save. Nolan Barr singled and drove home two runs, with Williamson, Benning, Jenson Ketcham and Dane Winterrowd also tallying RBIs.
The late game was all Washington, with Williamson and Sean McGurk managing Streator’s only hits. Cooper Spears (2 1/3 IP, 6 ER, 2 K) suffered the pitching defeat.
Amboy 9, Newark 6: At Newark, the visitors’ six-run fourth frame decided things despite a two-single, one-triple, three-RBI day from catcher Lucas Pasakarnis.
Mitchell Kruser added two hits and an RBI for the Norsemen (7-5) in support of losing pitcher Jake Kruser (4 IP, 4 ER, 4 K).
Serena 7, Ottawa JV 6: At Serena, Carson Baker drove home Cam Figgins with a ground ball in the bottom of the seventh inning for the game-winning run.
Figgins, Tanner Faivre, Leo Brennan and Braxton Hart contributed a shit and RBI apiece for Serena, with Figgins (2 IP, 0 R, 3 K) earning the win in relief.
Eureka 12, WFC 1 (5 inn.); Eureka 15, WFC 0 (4 inn.): At Eureka, the visiting Warriors (1-12) were swept in the twin bill.
Tucker Hill had an RBI and Ethan Schumm a double in support of Schumm (2 2/3 IP, 4 ER, 0 K) in the opener. Nick Plesko and Schumm had Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell’s only hits in the second game in support of losing pitcher Dodge (1 1/3 IP, 1 ER, 1 K) and three relievers.
Boys tennis
Metamora 9, Streator 0: Washington 6, Streator 2: At the Metamora Invitational, Streator fell to a pair of Mid-Illini Conference teams.
Against the hosts, the Bulldogs were blanked with Andrew Vogels’ 6-2, 6-2 loss at No. 4 singles their best showing.
Streator won a pair of matches against Washington — Davey Rashid 8-0 at No. 1 singles and Rashid and Ryan Beck at No. 1 doubles 8-5. Brendan Christiansen at No. 3 singles and the team of Christiansen and Izak Gallick at No. 2 doubles dropped 8-3 decisions.
Softball
Serena 11, Fieldcrest 1 (6 inn.): At Serena, the host Huskers (6-4) handled the Knights (3-5), scoring in five of their six turns at bat.
Maddie Glade (6 IP, 1 ER, 7 K) pitched the win for Serena. Jenna Setchell (3 for 3, RBI), Katie Baker (1 for 3) and Paisley Twait (2 for 4, two RBIs) all tripled for the Huskers, with Alexis Linder adding two singles and two RBIs.
Newark 11, Amboy 1 (5 inn.); Newark 8, Amboy 5: At Newark, the host Norsemen (15-2) scored the sweep.
The opener saw Kaitlyn Schofield double and drive in two runs, as Newark plated 11 runs on just three hits. Kodi Rizzo (5 IP, 1 ER, 12 K) earned the win in the circle.
The afternooncap featured Dorothy Wood (7 IP, 1 ER, 10 K) pitching the win, with run support courtesy of Emma Dormandy (single, two RBIs), Cali Beyer (single, double, three RBIs) and Wood herself (single, two doubles, RBI).
DeKalb 10, Sandwich 9: On Saturday, the Indians lost a high-scoring offensive affair.
Aubrey Cyr provided a two-run home run for Sandwich.
Boys track and field
Ottawa hosts ABC Meet: At the King Field track, the host Pirates hosted 15 teams in an ABC-style meet.
Ottawa’s Joe Ovanic won the “B” shot put (12.79 meters), with Marquis Green finishing first in the “C” pole vault (8 feet, 6 inches).
Blake Watland scored a second-place finish in the “B” 110-meter hurdles (19.07 seconds). Weston Avercamp added a second in the “B” 300 hurdles (46.00 seconds).
Hayden Swett placed third in the “C” 110 hurdles (19.92 seconds) and in the “C” 300 hurdles (52.75 seconds). Michael Mills placed third in the “C” shot put (11.41 meters).
Sandwich 2nd at Hubs Relays: At the Rochelle Hubs Relays, the Sandwich Indians placed second behind winner Dixon.
Event winners for Sandwich included Max Cryer in the 3200 (10:46.70) and four relay teams — Johnny Rizzuto, Dayton Beatty, Cryer and Wyatt Miller in the 4x800 (8:40.71), Beatty, Rizzuto, Jaedon Thomspon and Miller in the 4x400 (3:45.34), Brodie Case, Sy Smith, Shaun Smith and Dylan Young in the 4x110 hurdles (1:20.62) and Thompson, Simeion Harris, Rizzuto and Miller in the sprint medley (a school record 3:52.34).